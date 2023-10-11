Ding-dong! Hear that? That's the sound of savings chiming in for October Prime Day. Amazon is back with a deluge of discounts on phones, tablets, wearables, smart home devices, and more, and it definitely doesn't fall short when it comes to offering big bargains on smart doorbells.

If you have yet to upgrade your home security with a doorbell that does more than deliver dings, now's your chance to do so without breaking the bank. Score up to $100 in savings on doorbells from Google Nest, Blink, Eufy, and Ring this Prime Day. It's no secret that home security devices can sometimes be prohibitively expensive, but with these deals, you can take advantage of huge savings.

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $150 $180 Save $30 If you already have doorbell wiring in place and want to transition into techy territory, the Nest Doorbell is a great option. It records in HDR, recognizes the difference between a person, an animal, and a package, lets you chat with whoever is on the other side of the door, and offers a 145-degree diagonal field of view, meaning you can see the people on your doorstep from head to toe. If you have a Nest Aware subscription, you can enjoy a 24/7 video history. If not, don't fret, as it consistently provides a video history of up to three hours, all watchable from the Google Home app. $150 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 This Nest Doorbell features more or less the same functionality of its wired counterpart, except that it runs on a battery, making installation much easier. It's also slightly larger and has fewer infrared LEDs. But that doesn't mean that it's any less efficient, of course. It can also record HDR footage and features a night vision that sees up to 10 feet away in the dark. $120 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 One of the cheapest video doorbells in the market just became even more affordable this Prime Day. But don't conflate its affordability for subpar quality. The Blink Video Doorbell is actually quite impressive for its price point, featuring 1080p HD day and infrared night video, two-way audio, and precise motion detection. You can hook it up to your existing doorbell wiring, but it can also run entirely on battery. You can also save footage via either a Blink subscription or a USB flash drive. $30 at Amazon

Source: eufy Eufy Security S220 $90 $125 Save $35 This doorbell is head and shoulders above others in terms of video quality. It packs a professional-grade lens with a 2K sensor that delivers 2.5 times the clarity, so you can clearly see whoever or whatever's on the other side. With customized detection, you can assign motion zones to focus on specific areas. You can also respond to visitors in real-time with two-way audio, and when you're unavailable, you can set up pre-recorded responses. $90 at Amazon

Source: Ring Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $150 $250 Save $100 This Ring doorbell tops our list of the best doorbell cameras with its impressive 1536p head-to-toe HD video, two-way talk with audio, 3D motion detection that lets you assign a motion perimeter up to 30 feet away from your door, and bird's eye view that notifies you if someone is hanging around your home. While this doorbell doesn't run on battery, it comes with a tool kit for easy installation and connecting to your existing wiring. Alexa Greetings is also built-in, allowing you to greet anyone who steps into your front porch. $150 at Amazon