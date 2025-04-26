A smart home could bring more than convenience to your fingertips. It has the potential to boost your health while creating a more comfortable living space. Enter air quality sensors and purifiers. While the best smart fans can cool down a room, the right monitor or a well-made filtration device can help maintain optimal air quality throughout the day. However, air-monitoring smart gadgets need to be suitable for your home, adequately situated, and properly maintained. Here are some valuable tips on how to do that.