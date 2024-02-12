Summary YouTube Music is improving its casting interface on Android by testing a new bottom-based sheet, potentially showing more casting targets at a time.

The redesign also includes a tweaked active casting interface, with the volume slider now placed in a bottom-based card.

The new casting interface brings YouTube Music's Android and iOS interfaces closer together.

YouTube Music is constantly improving with interface tweaks and some quality-of-life additions, and it shows — over the years, it has become a viable competitor to Spotify for many. The latest tweak to the music streaming service is aimed at improving and standardizing the casting interface across Android and iOS, though the change isn’t live just yet for everyone.

In most Android apps, casting options have always shown up as a floating window in the middle of your screen when you tap the cast button. It doesn’t have to look that way, though, as apps like Spotify with its custom implementation and additional options have long proven. YouTube Music on Android doesn’t go that far — after all, it’s still a Google app that features Google’s own standards most prominently.

From left to right: New Android interface, old Android interface, current iOS interface

According to screenshots shared by Redditor u/notjhoan (via 9to5Google), Google is experimenting with a new bottom-based sheet for cast targets. In contrast to the good old overlay, it’s more densely packed, potentially showing you more casting targets at a time. It also features a section of recommended targets at the top, though that isn’t all new. The company has been testing an interface tweak like that to the old overlay for a while now.

The active casting interface itself is also tweaked as part of the redesign. Rather than showing the volume slider in an overlay, it puts it in a bottom-based card, too. It looks like right now, there isn't an option to stop casting via that interface, which seems like an odd oversight. It's possible that the new UI isn't 100% ready yet and is still being refined.

Left: New. Right: Old.

The new bottom sheet brings YouTube Music’s interface on Android and iOS closer to each other. On iOS, YouTube Music has long featured a similar design, though it hasn’t shown the suggested targets like in the Android app for everyone. So far, we haven’t spotted the new casting interface on our phones. As 9to5Google notes, it’s a slow rollout that hasn’t been widely distributed just yet.

Google recently made it easier to seamlessly switch between voice control and touch screen control when you have Nest audio devices or displays. When you start a session via voice and later open the YouTube Music app on your phone, it automatically connects to the speaker you’ve started listening on, making it possible to control the queue, playback, and more. Taken together, YouTube Music’s controls are not quite up to Spotify Connect, but it’s getting closer.