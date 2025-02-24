Lenovo Tab M9 $80 $140 Save $60 The Lenovo Tab M9 is not only incredibly affordable, competing in a similar space to Fire Tablets, but its small 9-inch screen ensures you can tote this tablet with you everywhere. $80 at Lenovo $100 at Best Buy $102 at Amazon

Small Android tablets are getting harder and harder to come by, though there are still a handful of manufacturers that give small tablets the time of day, including Lenovo with its 9-inch Tab M9. The Lenovo is a budget option, but that doesn't mean it isn't capable, and as a matter of fact, it outclasses the Amazon Fire Tablet.

Thanks to today's sale, you can pick up a base model Lenovo Tab M9 with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM for as low as $80 using the e-coupon BBYBOPIS (which is automatically applied), though you'll have to travel to Best Buy to pick up the tablet for that price after purchasing through Lenovo. If you prefer to ship something straight to your house, then purchasing directly from Amazon or Best Buy may be more your speed.

Amazon is currently selling the tablet with a case for $102, and if you don't need a case, then you can snag the Tab M9 from Best Buy for $100. Of course, if you're willing to venture out into the real world, you can snag the Lenovo Tab M9 for the lowest price we've ever seen, or you can pay a little more to ship a device directly from Best Buy or Amazon. In any of these scenarios, you'll be saving a good bit of money, anywhere from 32% to 42%, making today's deal a great time to purchase a small, budget-friendly tablet.

What's great about the Lenovo Tab M9

It's perfect for consuming media on the go

No, the Lenovo Tab M9 isn't some gaming powerhouse or anything like that; it uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which keeps the price low while offering just enough performance to get everyday tasks done, like reading the web and streaming movies. As a matter of fact, the 9-inch screen size is perfect for reading e-books, negating the need for a separate E Ink tablet.

There are two models to choose from; one packs 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, and the other offers 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The Lenovo store is offering a sale on both, though the Best Buy and Amazon sales are only for the base model. So, if you think you'll need more than 3GB RAM, then you may want to spend a little more to snag the 4GB model.

You get a 5100mAh battery that ensures plenty of screen time (up to 13 hours), and the 800 x 1340 pixels is a 5:3 ratio, a fairly ideal ratio for reading, be it websites or e-books, which is what this tablet is all about, reading on the go on a screen bigger than your phone, but not so big you don't want to carry it around. It's a tablet children and adults can use with ease, and at $80 (for those of you who order through Lenvo to pick up at Best Buy), it's a perfect price to grab a whole fleet of tablets for the entire family.