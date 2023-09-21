Source: Amazon AINOPE Portable Charger 10,000mAh Power Bank Get $5 off with clipped coupon $26 $50 Save $24 The AINOPE portable charger is one of the smallest and lightest power banks in the market, clocking in at less than 4 inches. It packs 10,000 mAh of power, is equipped with fast charging technology, and comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables. $26 at Amazon

Unless your smartphone's battery can last over a day without needing a top-up (Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, anyone?) or you can go a day without checking your phone much (are you human?), then you most likely tote around a portable battery when you're out and about. But the thing with most of them, including the best power banks across the board, is they are either colossal or heavier than a brick. They cause pocket bulge — if you can even slip them in your pocket at all — or require a separate bag, defeating the purpose of being truly portable. If you want a portable battery that you can actually hold with one hand, this AINOPE portable charger fits the bill, clocking in at less than four inches. Right now, you can get it for just $26 with a clipped coupon.

Why the AINOPE portable charger is a must-have

If portability is a priority for you, this AINOPE portable charge is as compact as they come, sized at no smaller than a credit card, and fits the palm of your hand. It weighs approximately 6.98 oz, the equivalent of three eggs, making it one of the lightest power banks in the market, too.

But just because it's minute doesn't mean it skips out on the essential features. This charger packs 10,000 mAh of power and is equipped with advanced PD 3.0 and QC 4.0 fast charging technologies, allowing it to fuel most Android phones in record time. Charging up to 20W, it claims to take a standard Samsung Galaxy phone from 0 to 80% in half an hour and an iPhone to 60% in the same amount of time. With two USB-A ports and a USB-C port, it can accommodate a broad range of devices, including tablets and earbuds.

No cable? No problem! It comes with a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable and a 0.3-meter USB-A to USB-C cable, both of which are made with nylon for durability. There's also a built-in display that shows how much charge the power bank has left, so you know when to top up. And when you do, it only takes three hours for it to reach a full charge.

If you're on the hunt for a power bank that you'll have no trouble carrying around everywhere, don't let this deal pass up. Just don't forget to tick the coupon box to get its price down to $26.