It may have been the sharpest unit out of the entire Unpacked presentation, but did it really live up to all the hopes we had of at least a dash of excitement from Samsung in 2025? The Android Police podcast is on the ground in San Jose as we report and opine on what the Galaxy S25 family has to offer and what Android's biggest brand name is holding back.
00:27 | Sledging the Edge
06:38 | Everything else S25
19:37 | Servicing the S25
29:31 | Android 16 beta
35:28 | Pour Me Another
