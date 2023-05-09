Slack is a powerful messaging app used by 77 of the Fortune 100 companies for internal communications. Many other organizations also use Slack to keep teams connected. You can work in a hybrid or remote office while maintaining those essential connections with your coworkers. Whether you're using a low-cost Chromebook or a trusty mobile device, staying connected to your favorite channels is easy. However, always-on connectivity can become annoying.

Restrict the overwhelming notifications you receive from Slack by following these steps. Once complete, you can also cut the noise from every other app on your smartphone by managing notifications on your Android phone. After all, it's not Slack's fault you're so popular.

We used an Android device to capture images for the following walkthrough, but the process is the same in the Slack Android and iOS mobile apps.

How to turn off Slack notifications in the mobile app

You can shut off notifications in the Slack mobile app once you know where to look. Follow these steps to find the right settings panel.

Open the Slack app on your phone or tablet. Tap the You icon in the lower-right corner. Select Notifications. On the following page, tap On mobile, notify me about. 2 Images Close Choose Nothing, then back out to the main display. Close

You've now stopped Slack from alerting you of all messages, mentions, and keywords. You can now use Slack as usual and will no longer receive unwanted notifications.

The following instructions use images captured in Chrome on a Windows PC, but the steps are the same whether you're on a Mac or using the standalone desktop app. Slack also offers a dark mode, making it look visually different, but the process of disabling notifications remains the same.

Turn off Slack notifications in Chrome or the desktop app

You can disable Slack notifications completely by following these instructions, but take your time to read them carefully. You can only pause notifications for a limited time instead of shutting them off for good.

Open your channels page in Slack. Click your profile image in the upper-right corner. Select Preferences (not Pause notifications). Ensure Notifications is highlighted on the left. Under Notify me about, select the Nothing radio button.

These steps change the general settings for your profile on all your devices. Consider checking the Use different settings for my mobile devices checkbox so that smartphone notifications keep you connected while you're away from your desk.

Turn off Slack notifications for a limited time

There may be high-priority communications or times of the day when you want Slack to notify you. Let's consider the other settings under the Notifications section if that's the case. For example, you could configure Slack to speak up during the day but keep new notifications to itself after work hours.

Restrict Slack notifications to office hours in the mobile app

You can set your office hours to standard office hours or whatever suits your needs. For example, you may want to add an extra half hour to the end of your notifications window so that you don't miss those end-of-day conversations when the clock strikes 5:00 PM.

Open the Slack app on your device. Tap the You icon in the lower-right corner. Select Notifications. On the following page, under General settings, tap Notification schedule. 2 Images Close Tap Allow notifications to choose Every day, Weekdays, or Custom to personalize your schedule. 2 Images Close Set the Start and End times. 2 Images Close

Ensure you have notifications enabled, especially if you've followed the instructions to disable Slack notifications at the top of this article. Now you can continue your work as scheduled, and your workday ends on time.

Restrict Slack notifications to limited hours in Chrome or the desktop app

You can pause notifications for a set amount of time, but follow these instructions so that Slack does it automatically on your desktop or laptop computer at the same time every day.

Open the Slack channels page in your browser or desktop app. Select your profile image in the upper-right corner. Select Preferences (not Pause notifications). Ensure Notifications is highlighted on the left. Under Notify me about, select All new messages or Direct messages, mentions & keywords. Scroll down until you see the section titled, Notification schedule. Below Allow notifications, use the drop-down menu to select Every day, Weekdays, or Custom to create your own schedule. Use the following two drop-down options to select the start and end times.

You've now instructed Slack when to speak up and when to be silent. So feel free to walk away from your laptop at the end of your workday and tune in to your favorite streaming music service. You will no longer fear Slack's "knock brush" sound beckoning from another room.

Don't Slack off; take control of your notifications

Information overload may drive you to silence all alarms but spend a few minutes personalizing your notifications to deliver important messages without all the noise. If disabling your Slack notifications still doesn't get you the silence you're looking for, check out our expert-assembled list of common Android notification problems and how to fix them.