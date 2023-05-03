Security should be the top priority on your checklist when offboarding workspace members. You want to make sure you've changed account passwords and revoked access to Slack and other software. Doing so ties up loose ends and ensures you don't have a spiteful ex-worker sending unwanted messages in channels or messing with your data.

Other times, you may want to remove someone from a channel and keep them in the workspace. Either way, Slack makes it easy to manage who gets access to what and when if you're the owner or an admin. This privilege works while accessing the tool from your favorite browsers, the PC app, or the mobile versions for Android phones and other devices. If you want to kick a Slack member from your workspace or channel, here's how.

How removing someone on Slack works

Removing a person from Slack works in two ways. You can remove them from a channel, and they remain in the workspace. Use this option when you no longer need them on a project, assignment, or discussion. They can't enter the channel again unless you invite or add them.

Kicking someone out of Slack channels is possible on the mobile and PC apps, as well as browsers. However, you can't remove someone from the #general channel in Slack, as it's the default announcement group for every workspace. Also, the process isn't discreet. The Slackbot notifies people that you removed them.

If you no longer want people in your workspace, deactivate their accounts. Doing so erases their access to all channels and signs them out on all devices they own. Unlike channels, Slackbot doesn't say a word about it to the person. If you're the primary owner, you have the option to delete their profile information after deactivation is successful. This information includes the following:

Full and display names

Profile picture and pronouns

Phone numbers and email addresses

Job title and description

If you change your mind, you can reactivate the member. They can view any messages they sent before deactivation occurred, but they won't automatically rejoin channels. You have to add them back.

Who can remove people from Slack?

The ability to remove someone from a Slack workspace or channel depends on the role you play on the app. Typically, only the following roles have the right to do so:

Workspace primary owner : You created the workspace and have all the rights to its channels and features. Those rights include deactivating a member's account, erasing their profile information afterward, and transferring ownership to another member. No one can remove you from channels or deactivate your account unless you transfer ownership.

: You created the workspace and have all the rights to its channels and features. Those rights include deactivating a member's account, erasing their profile information afterward, and transferring ownership to another member. No one can remove you from channels or deactivate your account unless you transfer ownership. Workspace owner : The workspace primary owner assigns this position to you. You share the same rights as them, except for transferring ownership and deleting the workspace.

: The workspace primary owner assigns this position to you. You share the same rights as them, except for transferring ownership and deleting the workspace. Workspace admin: Workspace owners and primary owners can assign this position to you. You are in charge of managing members and performing other administrative duties.

How to remove someone from Slack channels

Slack's desktop app provides the option to remove a member easily. On the mobile app, it's a bit more technical. You'll type a command and send it to the channel as a message. Other members won't see the message, but the person you removed gets a notification.

Remove channel members on Slack's desktop app and browsers

Open Slack. Select a channel. Click the channel's name to view its details. Alternatively, go to the Channels list and right-click the channel. Then select View channel details. Click Members. Click Remove next to a member's name. Slack prompts you to confirm the action. Click Remove.

Remove channel members on the Slack mobile app

Open Slack. Select a channel to open it. In the text box, type /remove @[member's username] or /kick @[member's username]. Tap the paper plane icon to send the command. Slack immediately removes the member from the channel. 2 Images Close

How to remove someone from Slack workspaces

When you remove someone from a Slack workspace, their account is deactivated. You can delete their profile information permanently if you no longer need it, but messages and files they sent before remain on the app. Deleting a profile cannot be undone.

If you decide to reactivate the account, you can add them back as a regular member. More user role options like single-channel and multi-channel guests become available when you upgrade to a Pro plan. As a workspace owner or admin, you can remove people from Slack workspaces on the desktop app or from your browser. The mobile app doesn't provide options for kicking out a member from workspaces.

Open Slack. Click the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Go to File > Settings & Administration > Manage members. Click the three-dot icon beside a member's name. Select Revoke invitation. Slack prompts you to confirm the action. Click Deactivate. The member becomes inactive, and their username on all channels changes to @deactivateduser. To delete their data permanently, click the three-dot icon again. Select Delete profile. Slack warns you that the action can't be undone. Click the checkbox, then click Delete profile. To reactivate a Slack member, click the three-dot icon. Select Activate account. Select an account type. Then click Save. The member's account becomes active.

Limit your Slack workspace to the right company

Slack enables you to manage teams of all sizes. Its channels feature groups members into conversations that matter and help them focus. Sometimes, you don't need to remove them from channels or workspaces when they misbehave.

Instead, mute their direct messages with you or the entire channel. However, you won't see notifications, which can affect workflow. Slack isn't the best at helping you block or avoid people completely. If you need an app that performs better on that end, try these alternative business apps.