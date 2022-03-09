Slack is a necessary tool for countless workplaces, whether you work remotely or in person. Unfortunately, the app is facing some turbulence this morning, with many of its features both big and small running into bugs, glitches, and error messages. If you're having trouble using Slack, it's not just you.

According to Slack's status page, the app first reported trouble with file uploads early this morning, and as of publishing, those issues are still ongoing. The list of features currently affected by this morning's outage includes "calls, huddles, email processing, file uploads, emoji reactions retention, new DM groups retention in sidebar, Search, Workflow builder, Channel creation, API errors, webhooks, Slack Connect invites, workspace invites and admin actions." That accounts for much of what Slack can actually do, though it's worth noting that basic messages and DMs appear to be sending just fine.

Although the status page has been updated about twice an hour since 6:00 AM EST this morning, there's not much new information to go off of here. With its latest update, Slack announced it had identified the cause after investigating for several hours, though a fix is still in development.

With any luck, a solution will go live within the next couple of hours. After all, without memes and reactions, I might as well resort to sending emails to my co-workers. And trust me, no one at Android Police wants me to spam them with emails.

Oppo just opened the door for a OnePlus tablet, and that's exactly what Android needs To help bring about the coming Android tablet renaissance

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email