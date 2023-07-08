Whether working on group projects or sharing the latest fun memes, Slack can fulfill most organizations' communication needs. However, while the app helps promote collaboration, it also has a nifty feature that comes in handy when you need privacy.

Whether you want to prevent a subject that's under embargo from being leaked or create a channel for a few team members, private Slack channels come in handy. You can access the feature on your PC or any of the best Android devices. This guide shows you how.

The permissions required to make a private channel

Before diving into how to make a private Slack channel, you need to understand the permissions and implications involved in the process. Workspace owners, admins, and channel managers can create a private channel by default. If you're not in one of these roles and want to create a private channel, ask an owner or admin.

In addition, Workspace owners can restrict private channel creation to specific roles. So, if you're a regular member and can't create a private channel, it's likely because this setting has been enabled.

There are a few additional points to keep in mind before you proceed:

Files shared in a public channel that is later converted to a private one remain public. So, be mindful of the information you share in a channel that may become private.

The #general channel in Slack cannot be converted to a private one. It's designed to be a space for company-wide announcements and discussions.

New members in private channels can see the channel's history, including any shared files.

How to make a private Slack channel on your PC

Here's how to make a private channel from the Slack web or Windows app:

Launch the Slack web or desktop app. Navigate to the Channels header on the sidebar. You'll see a list of your company's existing channels and an option to add a new channel. Click the Add channels option. Select Create a new channel. You're asked to name the channel. Enter the name of your private channel in the space provided. Click Next. You're asked to set the channel's visibility to public or private. Choose Private. Click Create. You can add people to your new private channel or click the Skip for now button to finish and add them later. If you don't add anyone immediately and later wish to do so, click the channel name to open it and click the Add people button.

How to make a private Slack channel on Android

Creating a private Slack channel on the mobile app is similar to the PC version. Here are the steps:

Launch the mobile Slack app and open your workspace. Tap Add channel under the Channels header. You're shown a list of your company's existing channels. Tap the + (plus) button in the lower-right corner of your screen. You're asked to name the channel. 2 Images Close Enter your private channel's name. Tap Next in the upper-right corner of your screen to proceed. You're asked to choose the visibility. Select the Private option. 2 Images Close Tap Create. You are prompted to add people to the channel. Tap the X in the upper-left corner of your screen to skip this step for later. 2 Images Close

How to make a public Slack channel private

Public channels champion transparency and inclusivity and are perfect for broad conversations and announcements, such as welcoming new members. On the other hand, private channels focus on confidential exchanges, such as team-specific updates or light-hearted, non-work-related banter.

Here are some things to remember when you convert the channel:

You can only convert a public channel to a private channel on the desktop app. This function is not available for Slack mobile.

Changing a Slack channel from public to private doesn't affect its history or membership.

Previous interactions, including shared files, remain intact and visible to current and new members of the group.

You can change a public channel to a private one for added privacy. Here's how:

Navigate to the channel you want to make private from your Slack workspace. Right-click on the channel name. Select View channel details to open additional options. A dialog box pops up. Switch to the Settings tab on the navigation bar of the dialog box. Click on Change to a private channel. Another box appears, asking you to confirm your decision. Click Change to Private to confirm. The # sign beside the channel name changes to a lock.

You can make the channel public again by following the same steps.

Private Slack channels as a collaboration powerhouse

Private Slack channels are collaboration powerhouses, fostering focused and confidential discussions. Creating and managing these channels efficiently ensures efficient team communication while protecting sensitive data. To get more out of your Slack app, check out our guide on adding or removing a Slack workspace.