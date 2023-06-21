Whether you're using Slack on a reliable Chromebook, work PC, or your smartphone, the app has become an essential workplace tool that keeps teams connected in remote or hybrid office settings. While the app has a ton of built-in features like private channels, posts for note-taking, and custom shortcuts, there’s also a hidden gem that’s perfect for indecisive folks: the polling option.

Whether you’re deciding on a restaurant for lunch with coworkers, getting their input on a project's direction, or even rating cat pictures (anything below 10 is unacceptable), polls are a great way to distribute the burden of decision-making among your team. Here’s how you can kick back and let your coworkers do the hard job of making decisions.

This guide features an Android phone and a Windows PC, but Apple users can also follow along on an iPhone and a Mac.

Is there a poll option in Slack?

While Slack is great for quick calls and messages, it doesn't have a built-in poll option. However, that’s easily fixed by getting a little creative with emoji, or by simply using third-party polling apps with Slack. We'll go over how to make polls with both of these methods below.

How to make a basic Slack poll with emoji

This is the easiest method for those who don't want to bother with optional Slack apps. It might not be the most elegant solution, but Slack natively allows you to create simple polls by designating an emoji for each response.

First, type your question in the channel’s message field. Add a new line in the message by holding Shift as you tap Enter. List your options alongside an appropriate emoji. To post your poll, press the Send now button or tap Enter.

The straightforward emoji method will work in a pinch. However, just like the first law of thermodynamics, the time and effort you save as a poll creator with this route must be paid in kind by the participants who must now endure the hassle of searching for the appropriate emoji to cast their vote. Don't be surprised if you get fewer responses.

The lack of anonymity, limited polling options, and the absence of advanced features like scheduling or reminders are other reasons why you’d want to try the next option instead.

Create a poll using a polling app

If the emoji option is too basic for you, you can opt for Slack’s third-party polling apps. These are a vast improvement over the emoji workaround, and offer a host of features like result analysis, customization options, scheduling, and more.

However, it's wise to consult your employer’s IT security department before integrating a third-party app in your Slack workspace. Using third-party apps risks exposing yourself and your employer to malware and/or data theft. Even Android and iOS users have fallen prey to sketchy third-party apps despite the robust security measures of these platforms. When the likes of Google and Apple can’t keep their digital marketplaces safe, dealing with a smaller entity like Slack warrants caution. This is especially true considering the potentially sensitive business data at stake here. Unlike the Play Store, Slack doesn’t host third-party apps on its own platform. This makes it difficult for Slack to prevent a third-party app from sneakily accessing private user data or engaging in other sketchy activities.

Which polling app is right for you?

There’s a wide variety of polling apps on Slack’s app directory. Some simply get the work done, whereas others come with a few bells and whistles. Here are a few apps that are quick and easy to use, while also incorporating some fun features.

Simple Poll

Simple Poll lets you quickly create basic polls in Slack without fancy customization options. The app isn’t completely bare-bones. It also includes a few nifty features like anonymous voting, recurring polls, and vote restrictions.

As for pricing, the free version of Simple Poll allows up to 100 responses, 30 polls, and 10 surveys per month. Meanwhile, the paid option starts at $49 per month and offers unlimited polls.

Polly

Simplicity comes at a cost. If you find Simple Poll’s high price and low response limit a turn-off, Polly might be a better option. Besides poll creation, Polly also includes templates for interactive games like Trivia and Hot Takes. Power users will also appreciate its analytics web dashboard, trigger-based surveys, and scheduling options. The free version allows up to 25 poll responses per sender per month, whereas the paid version offers unlimited responses at a surprisingly low price of $1 per month.

Standuply

While Standuply is primarily designed to automate standup meetings, the app also lets you create polls. This comes in handy for generating basic or anonymous polls, and viewing the results on Slack in real time. Standuply’s polling option can be used for free without any limits on polls and responses. However, advanced features like an analytics dashboard, meeting summaries, and reports will cost at least $1.50 per month.

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere lets you quickly collect feedback, vote on topics, and even assign tasks within the same channel. The app makes it easy to analyze poll results by providing comprehensive response history and detailed reports. The free version of the app offers unlimited polls as long as your team size is 25 or lower. Meanwhile, the cheapest paid option allows for an audience size of 700 at $120 annually.

How to integrate polling apps in Slack

Slack has a variety of polling apps to choose from, but they’re not directly accessible within the app. You’ll have to head over to the Slack app directory, select an app you like, and integrate it with Slack. Integrating an app with Slack is quite straightforward. Although we’re using Polly as an example of how to install a polling app, the same basic steps are applicable with any other app.

Log in to Slack and head over to Slack.com. Select Launch Slack, and click on use Slack in your browser. Click on More and select Apps from the pop-out menu. Type the name of the app — for instance, Polly — in the search box and click on the Add button. This will open up a new window in the browser. In the new window, click the Add to Slack button. Hit the Allow button to let the app access your workspace. Select Continue. This will add the app to the mobile as well as the desktop versions of Slack.

How to use polling apps in Slack

All apps are different, and they come with their own instructions. For more specific instructions, you can visit the official website to learn how to navigate specific apps. As mentioned previously, we’ve chosen Polly to demonstrate how polling works on Slack.

After installing Polly, the app will appear on Slack under the Apps section. Select Create a Polly under the Home section of the app. Click on the Create New button. Fill in the relevant fields. Select the channel where you want the poll to appear, and click on the Send button. The poll will appear in the selected channel. Channel members can now cast their votes. To view the poll results, head over to Polly under the Apps section.

Using third-party polling solutions in Slack

Native polling apps on Slack are a quick and convenient way to gather feedback from coworkers. However, if you want advanced polling features, like powerful analytics and customization features, you can find them with third-party apps not integrated with Slack and simply share a link with your coworkers in the Slack channel. Casting votes or analyzing the poll, however, requires leaving the safety of your Slack window. Here are a few neat tools for creating custom online polls.

Poll Maker

Not only does Poll Maker let you create polls, but it also allows you to view results as they come in. In addition to helpful graphs, the tool also features various personalization options like custom themes and backgrounds. You can also restrict the number of votes, hide results from other participants, and set privacy levels.

Straw Poll

Straw Poll lets users cast their votes and displays live results in the form of a pie chart or bar graph. While this might be perceived as a drawback by some and a perk by others, Straw Poll doesn’t let you view who cast the votes, but there are other neat features like a meeting scheduler and spam detection, which can block bots automatically.

Easy Polls

Easy Polls is another free polling tool that comes with customization features and themes to control how your poll looks. You also have the option to show/hide the results, view vote counts/percentages, and embed social media elements, such as comments and like counts.

SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is primarily a sophisticated survey tool, but it's also great for creating polls. The free plan lets you create up to 10 polls, whereas the paid version allows unlimited polls starting at $39 per month.

Google Forms

Although Google Forms isn’t as quick and snazzy as the other polling tools we’ve listed, it does offer a host of templates that you can use for free. With Google Forms, you can present your options in the form of a multiple-choice list, checkboxes, and a dropdown menu. Unlike SurveyMonkey, Google Forms doesn’t paywall functionality or limit responses.

Let Slack do the work

Slack’s polling system makes it easy to gather feedback and capture the pulse of your team. Depending on your needs, you can either opt for third-party polling apps directly integrated into Slack, or choose third-party solutions that offer more features but require visiting external websites.

Besides polling apps, Slack offers a variety of other integrations to level up your workflow. For instance, you can boost productivity by automating boring tasks on Slack with these apps. And you can also turn off your Slack notifications if you want to work in Zen mode.