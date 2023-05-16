Slack offers several features that make communication easy and fun for the team. One of the most fun parts of using Slack is its deep integration of emojis. You can send emojis in chats to convey the tone of your message, and you can also use emoji reactions to express yourself without typing a word. Emojis are fun and improve the communication of the team. That's why, apart from its built-in emoji library, Slack allows users to install custom emoji packs and create their own custom emojis.

With custom emojis, you can create emojis to personalize communication within your team. Once you add custom emojis, all your team members can use them. Whether your team members use iPhones or an inexpensive Android phone, they can access custom emojis to spice up the conversation. So let's learn how to create a custom emoji in Slack.

Spice up team conversation with custom Slack emojis

There are two types of custom emojis that you can add to Slack. You can upload your personalized emojis or use custom emoji packs built for Slack. Custom emoji packs are great for users who don't want to go through the hassle of creating their own emojis.

We cover both types of custom emojis in this guide. We show you how to upload custom emojis and add custom emoji packs. We also cover how to use custom emojis in Slack and remove them when they are no longer needed.

How to upload your custom emojis to Slack

Slack recommends a few guidelines for custom emojis that you should follow to get the best results. The custom emojis you upload should be square images with transparent backgrounds. Also, keep the file size under 128 KB. As for the file format, you can use images in JPG, PNG, and GIF formats.

Another thing to note is that while you can upload custom emojis from your iPhone, the Slack Android app doesn't have this feature. But once you add a custom emoji, you can use it on your Android device.

Launch the Slack app on your computer and click the smiley face icon to open the emoji picker. Click the Add Emoji button in the lower-left corner of the emoji picker. Click the Upload Image button to open the file picker. Navigate to your custom emoji and upload it to Slack. In the Give it a name section, enter a name for your emoji. Follow the proper emoji naming guideline by placing it inside two colons (:name:). Click the Save button to save changes. If everything goes right, Slack tells you that your emoji has been added and is ready to use.

Where to find awesome Slack emojis

If you're looking for inspiration or premade custom emojis, visit Slackmojis, which is the unofficial directory of the best custom Slack emojis. You can find popular custom emojis, including Among Us, Dancing Bananas, Game of Thrones, Party Parrot, and more. You can also perform a Google Search for custom emojis and find several results.

How to add a custom emoji packs in Slack

Slack also lets you add custom emoji packs. Here's how to add them to your Slack workspace.

Launch Slack and open the Emoji Picker. Click the Add Emoji button. Select the Emoji Packs option and choose the emoji pack you want to add. Click the Add pack button to add the pack to your Slack workspace.

How to use your new custom Slack emojis

Now that you've added custom emojis to Slack, here's how to access it.

To access all custom emojis you have added to Slack, click the Slack icon in the emoji picker. You can also search for the custom emoji you added by name using the search field. To see your custom emoji packs, go to the emoji search tab, and scroll to the bottom. You'll see a list of your emoji packs and your custom emojis here. You can also use the custom emoji and emoji packs to react to messages in Slack. 2 Images Close To use custom emojis on iPhone or Android, tap the emoji button and either search for the emoji or scroll down to see your custom emojis. 3 Images Close

How to remove or delete emojis you no longer want

If too many emojis clutter your view, remove the custom emoji and emoji packs your team is not using actively.

Launch the Slack app on your computer and click your workspace name. Go to Settings & Administrations > Customize Workspace. It opens in a browser window. Under the Emoji tab, click the cross button next to the emoji you want to remove. Click the Delete emoji button to remove the emoji.

Delete custom emoji packs

While the above method is great for removing individual custom emojis, follow the steps below to delete a custom emoji pack.

Launch Slack and click the emoji icon. Click the Add Emoji button. Choose the Emoji packs option and click the emoji pack you want to remove. Click the Remove pack button to remove the emoji pack from your Slack workspace.

Slack is great for messaging, but emails are better for non-essential business

Slack is a fun virtual hangout place for team members, allowing them to forgo the formality of emails, resulting in a better team bonding experience. But you'll still rely on emails for outgoing communications outside your company. To make emails fun and productive, we recommend using one of the best email apps for Android.