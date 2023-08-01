Even with the intense competition from the likes of Microsoft Teams, Slack's popularity remains intact among startups, small businesses, and organizations. One of the reasons for Slack's high acceptance is the built-in Workflow Builder. Slack lets you automate routine tasks to save productivity hours on the go. You can either start from scratch or use one of the templates to create a Slack automation.

Workflow Builder is available on paid subscriptions only. Once you have a relevant plan, all members can create workflows, and they are available to everyone, including guests on the team. You can use the company's desktop apps or the Slack web on your top Chromebook to build a workflow.

What is Workflow Builder on Slack?

If you've used the IFTTT (If This Then That) service, you'll be right at home with Slack's Workflow Builder. You can create a workflow that executes a set of commands based on the set conditions. It's all automated and works in the background without your input.

For example, when someone joins a channel, you can set Slack to post a welcome GIF and share important documents. You can also set up a daily reminder for your team to share their project progress. If you are on a paid Slack plan, we recommend spending time with Workflow Builder to get the best out of it.

Use Workflow Builder to automate tasks on Slack

Building an automated workflow in Slack doesn't require rocket science. With a few clicks, your workflow is ready to be published on the channel.

How to create a new workflow

Open Slack on your desktop and select a team. Click the team name at the top and expand Tools. Select Workflow Builder. Click Create Workflow at the top. Select See all templates to check some ready-to-use options. Glance over the template name, use case, and a short description.

You can also start from scratch. You have several options to choose from:

From a link in Slack: Slack generates a link when you publish the workflow. Team members can find your workflow link in search or by using a /Slash command.

Slack generates a link when you publish the workflow. Team members can find your workflow link in search or by using a /Slash command. On a schedule: Although Slack has a reminder system, it's basic, and power users may want more. You can use it to start your workflow on a set date and time. You can also set the frequency to repeat it automatically.

Although Slack has a reminder system, it's basic, and power users may want more. You can use it to start your workflow on a set date and time. You can also set the frequency to repeat it automatically. When an emoji reaction is used: It's a neat time-saver automation to complete tasks or ask relevant questions with an emoji reaction. You can assign a specific emoji in a Slack channel and trigger a workflow with an emoji reaction.

It's a neat time-saver automation to complete tasks or ask relevant questions with an emoji reaction. You can assign a specific emoji in a Slack channel and trigger a workflow with an emoji reaction. When a person joins a channel: The option streamlines the onboarding process for new members. When a person joins the Slack channel, you can automatically share a greeting message and explain important things about the company.

The option streamlines the onboarding process for new members. When a person joins the Slack channel, you can automatically share a greeting message and explain important things about the company. From a webhook: This workflow starts when a third-party app sends a web request to a URL. The automation uses the data from the web request in other steps of the workflow. For example, you can trigger a new sale message when you get a new customer on Shopify. It's primarily geared toward advanced users.

How to create a workflow when a person joins a channel.

Select a relevant channel. Select Continue. Select the workflow name at the top, give it a name, add a description, and enter an image. We recommend filling up these details so that it's easy for you and the team members to check the workflow. Check the workflow preview at the bottom and click Save. Choose your steps from the sidebar. You can share a form to collect more information, send a message with a Google Docs link, share a Calendly link to set up a meeting, add a team member to your Google Sheets spreadsheet, create a Zoom meeting, or share a welcome GIF via Giphy. Add multiple steps to complete the workflow. Click the three-dot menu to the right of the Publish button and open Settings. Click Edit to manage Slack automation permissions. When you're finished, select Publish.

To check your workflows, go to Tools > Workflow Builder > Workflows.

Examples of Slack automation

Here are some examples to start with Slack Workflow Builder.

Schedule a monthly message to get sales data from the team.

Share a Google Docs link that contains the agency details when a new member joins the marketing channel.

When someone inquires about holidays, react with an emoji that asks the person to check the company website or assign an HR to reach out in the next three hours.

The possibilities are endless. It's up to you to tinker with your workflow on Slack.

Get the best out of Slack

Slack works well with third-party apps and tools like Google Calendar, Zoom, Dropbox, Asana, Airtable, and Trello. You can integrate these apps into your Slack channel to streamline team communication. Check our dedicated post to learn more about the top Slack integrations to improve your workflow.

Constant Slack notifications during work hours can disrupt your flow and derail output. Consider muting irrelevant Slack channels on your desktop and mobile.