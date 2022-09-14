WhatsApp, Spotify, Reddit, and many more third-party apps now support the new themed icon feature that landed as part of Android 13. Over the last few weeks, we've seen some big names support the feature, and now Slack has confirmed to Android Police that it'll be making its logo compatible in a future update.

According to a spokesperson for the company, Slack will be updating its Android icon to support dynamic theming very soon, and it believes the update will be available by the end of September. The spokesperson couldn't confirm the update would definitely arrive in September, but they said the company believes it "should" be available by the end of the month. Slack hasn't confirmed the update's name either, but we know the dynamic icon will be part of the company's next big Android update.

If your phone runs Android 13, you can activate themed icons by heading to the Wallpaper and style menu and toggling on the feature. Once you've done that, all your compatible apps will turn to dynamic icons on your home screen. If you've got apps that don't yet support a dynamic icon, you'll find they default to their normal picture.

Slack should be compatible soon, allowing you to have it on your home screen without impacting the overall look. One thing to note is the exact design of Slack's logo, as, without colors, it may be difficult to distinguish it from the Google Podcasts icon. Both logos are remarkably similar in full color, so it may be harder to work out which is which if you have both on your home screen with themed icons turned on.