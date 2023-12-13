Skype has long been known for its free peer-to-peer calling and video chats. If you use Skype to chat with friends, family, or business contacts, learn how to screen share on your new Chromebook, desktop computer, or mobile device. You can use a web browser, the desktop app, or the Android app.

How to share your screen on Skype in the browser

Skype's web client is full-featured and easy to use. Sharing your screen is as simple as pressing a couple of buttons.

Click the Share screen button in the lower-right corner of your window. From the pop-up window, select what you want to share. Select Chrome Tab to share the currently active Chrome tab Select Window to share the window of a particular app. Select Entire Screen to share your screen as you see it. When you're done, look for a small window and select the blue Stop sharing to stop sharing your screen.

You can't use the screen sharing feature with Firefox. If you're called on to share something for work or an interview, use Chrome, Edge, or the Skype application.

How to share your screen on Skype using the desktop application

If you use the desktop application for your Skype chatting, the process is mostly the same as using the browser version.

Click the Share screen icon at the bottom of the screen. Choose whether to share your entire desktop or only one window. Select Start sharing. When you're done or want to switch the screen you're sharing, click Stop sharing at the bottom of the window. Select Confirm stop sharing or Switch screen or window.

How to share your screen on Skype using Android

Screen sharing on your phone or a tablet is slightly different from on a desktop.

Tap the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Select Share screen from the lower-left corner of the screen. Close Pay attention to the warning about accidentally broadcasting sensitive information while screen sharing. On your phone, Skype shares what you see on your phone. Tap Start now when you're ready to share. To stop sharing, tap the three-dot icon again, then select Stop sharing. Close

Sharing is caring

Now that you know how to share your screen, it's up to you to decide what you do with it. You can do anything from helping someone with their homework, collaborating on a video game, or watching a new movie with a friend.