Despite facing competition from video conferencing services like Zoom and Google Meet, Skype has maintained its stronghold in the segment thanks to unique features that other services don't provide. It is one of the few services that allow users to call mobile or landline numbers. The app is also easy to set up and use and integrates with the Microsoft account that most business users have.

Skype is the choice for interviewers and podcasters as it offers a built-in call recording feature and external audio capture options. The best part is that you can record calls using its mobile apps. You can use Skype's call recording feature to record meetings and lectures and take notes later.

So, put on your favorite noise-cancelling headphones, play your favorite music, and follow along as we show you how to record Skype calls.

How to record calls on Skype

Taking real-time notes during a lecture or meeting is hard. You either forget to jot down important points or spend your energy taking notes and don't focus on the meeting.

The easiest way to solve this dilemma is to record your Skype calls so that you can focus on the call and take notes later when you have time. In this guide, we show you how to record Skype calls on desktop and mobile devices.

How to record Skype calls on Windows or Mac

If you use Skype on Windows or Mac computers, you can record Skype calls using the desktop and web apps. The steps for recording are the same irrespective of the operating system. We use Skype's Mac app to demonstrate the steps.

Launch the Skype app on your computer and click the Meet Now button to initiate the call you want to record. To record the call, click the Record button in the lower-left corner of the app. When the recording starts, an overlay shows that the recording started. Skype notifies all participants when the recording begins. To stop the recording, click the Stop recording button (the same button you used to initiate the recording). When you end the call, the recording is available to download in the meeting chat window.

How to record Skype calls on Android and iPhone

Like on a desktop, you can record calls on Skype on your mobile devices using the web and mobile apps. We use the iPhone app to demonstrate the steps. You can use the same steps to record Skype calls on your Android smartphone.

Launch the Skype app on your smartphone and start the call you want to record. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the lower-right corner of the app and tap the Start Recording button to start the call recording. Close Skype shows an overlay indicating your call is being recorded. Tap the Stop recording button to stop the recording. Close If you removed the overlay, tap the three-dot menu and tap the Stop recording button to stop the call recording. Close The recording is available to all participants in the call's chat window when the call ends. Close

How to download Skype call recordings

You can download the Skype call recordings using the call chat window. The recordings are available for 30 days, after which Skype automatically deletes them. Download the recordings before they expire.

To download a Skype call recording on your desktop, click the three-dot menu next to the recording or right click the recording. Click the Save to Downloads button to save the recording in your Downloads folder. To download the call recording on your mobile device, long press the recording and choose the Save option. Close

Frequently asked questions about Skype call recording

Q. Does Skype notify participants when you start a call recording?

Yes, Skype notifies all participants when someone starts a recording session during an ongoing call.

Q. Is the recording only available to the participant who starts recording the call?

No, the recording is available to all participants. All participants can go to their Skype call history to see and download the recording.

Q. How long does Skype keep the recording on the cloud?

Skype keeps the recording for 30 days, after which the call recordings are automatically deleted.

Q. What's the maximum call duration you can record on Skype?

Skype allows you to record calls for up to 24 hours, which is more than enough for most users.

Q. Does Skype record screen sharing events during calls?

Yes, Skype records all audio, video, and screen-sharing events during calls.

Q. What's the quality of Skype call recording?

Skype compresses the audio and video when recording the calls to keep the recording size small. You don't get 4K recording via Skype calls if that's what you desire.

Record Skype calls and never miss

You now know how to record and download calls on Skype. If you want your Skype calls to be more entertaining, read our guide on how to play music during Skype calls. It will help you create a more enjoyable call environment.