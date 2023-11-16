If you use Skype for conversations but want features found in apps like Discord that allow you to play music during calls, this article is for you. With help from third-party audio routing apps, you can play music inside Skype calls, so you and your caller can listen to the same music. In this guide, we show you how to play music on Skype. Put on a pair of noise-canceling headphones, and let's get started.

Why play music on Skype

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of apps and services that allow you to live view content with your partner and friends. Apple introduced the SharePlay feature, allowing users to watch their favorite TV shows or movies and stream music in sync with their friends and family to create real-time connections.

While Skype hasn't introduced this feature, you can use workarounds to create a simultaneous music streaming experience on calls. If you want to play computer audio or sound effects during your interview or podcast, you can do it using the same method.

Things to know before getting started

Before we begin, there are a few things you should know.

You cannot play music on Skype on your Android or iPhone. Mobile operating systems like Android or iPhone do not support virtual audio routing.

You can only play music on Skype for VoIP calls. If you call a landline or mobile device using a Skype subscription plan, it doesn't work.

How to play music on Skype

You need a desktop device to play music during Skype calls. This guide shows how to play music during Skype calls on Windows and macOS desktop devices.

How to play music on Skype on Macs

This article shows you how to use the Loopback app on Macs to play music during Skype calls. Loopback combines input from several audio sources and creates an output you can use in apps like Skype. This allows you to play music during Skype calls.

Since the macOS 13 Ventura update, Loopback installation requires extra steps. Click the link to learn how to install Loopback on your Mac. After you complete the installation process, follow these steps to play music on Skype on your Mac.

Launch Loopback on your Mac and click the New Virtual Device button. Click the plus (+) button next to sources and choose your microphone. This example uses a MacBook Pro's internal microphone. Click the plus (+) button again and select a music app, for example, the Apple Music app. Select the Pass-Thru option and click the Delete button to delete it. Click the Edit button next to the name to rename the setup. For example, rename it to Skype to make it more identifiable. The setup is complete. Launch Skype on your Mac and click the three-dot menu to open its settings. Choose the Audio & Video setting option and click the drop-down menu next to Microphone. Set it to the Loopback setup you create, such as the Skype option.

That's it. You can play music on your computer (using the app you set up in Loopback), and it streams to the callers at the other end.

How to stream music during Skype calls on Windows

Loopback isn't available on Windows. You can use the VB-Audio VoiceMeeter app to create a virtual output audio setup that includes a microphone and music player app as input. We show you how to use this output as the input for your Skype microphone to stream music on Skype on Windows.

Before proceeding with the steps, install the VoiceMeeter app and the VoiceMeeter VB audio cable software on your Windows computer. The audio cable software routes the audio, so install both apps before proceeding.

Launch the VoiceMeeter app on your computer. There are two hardware inputs, one software input, and one hardware out option. Click the drop-down menu next to Hardware Input and choose your microphone, for example, the built-in computer microphone. Go to the Windows taskbar and search for Control Panel. Open Control Panel, select Hardware and Sound > Sound, and click the Sound setting option. Click to select the VoiceMeeter Input option and set it as the default playback option. It routes the audio you play on your computer via the VoiceMeeter app. Close Go to the Recording tab and set the VoiceMeeter Output as the default option. This step creates an output session that combines your microphone audio and music. Close Click the A1 menu in the Hardware out setting and choose your headphones. This ensures you hear your Skype calls. Launch Skype on your computer and click the three-dot menu to open Settings. In the Audio & Video section, choose the Cable Output option. In the Speakers section, set VoiceMeeter Cable Input as the preferred device. Close Go back to the VoiceMeeter app and set Cable Output as a source for Hardware Input 2. Your VoiceMeeter app should have a similar setup as shown in the screenshot.

When you make a Skype call and play your music on an app, VoiceMeeter routes that music to your Skype call.

End your Skype struggles and switch to better communication apps

Setting up music playback during calls on Skype isn't as easy on Windows as on Mac. If you can live without Skype, switch to communication apps like Discord, which allows you to play music inside chat rooms with simple bot integrations.

An added benefit of using an app like Discord is that you can play music while chatting. On Skype, you must be on an audio or video call for the music playback to work.