When you're engaged in a Skype call, you might be in a situation where you must mute the person on the other end. It can happen anytime, like when you need to deal with something urgent without distraction, drown out the jet engine noise during a conference call, or handle the voice echo from your colleague's microphone. It's all part of the ebb and flow of digital communication.

If you are in such a situation, this article provides a comprehensive guide on muting someone on Skype, whether you use a desktop computer or a top-of-the-line Android flagship.

How to mute someone on Skype during a group meeting

The process for muting or unmuting participants in a Skype meeting is similar across all devices. In this guide, we use Windows 11 for demonstration purposes.

Start the meeting as the host. On a desktop computer, right click the name of the participant you want to mute or remove. On your smartphone, tap and hold the participant's name you wish to mute or remove. Select Mute to turn off the participant's microphone or Remove to remove them from the call. To unmute them, repeat the same steps.

If you mute someone, they see a notification saying, "Another participant muted your microphone." If you remove them from the chat, they see a notification saying, "You have been removed from the call by another participant."

How to mute all Skype notifications for someone

If you get tons of Skype notifications from your contacts and don't want to block them, mute them instead. The steps to follow this process are consistent across all platforms. In this guide, we illustrate how to do it on Windows 11:

Log in to your Skype account. Right click the contact whose notifications you wish to mute and select View Profile. On a mobile phone, press and hold the contact's name and select View Profile. Scroll down and click Chat settings. In the settings menu, turn off notifications by toggling the Notifications switch for that user.

How to mute Skype group chat notifications

Muting the conversation can give you peace when you're part of an active Skype group chat that sends more notifications than you can keep up with. Both mobile and computer devices follow the same steps, with one slight variation. For this guide, we use Windows 11. Here's a streamlined way to mute group chat notifications on Skype.

How to mute Skype group chat notifications on Windows

Sign in to your Skype account. Right click the group chat whose notifications you wish to turn off. On a mobile phone, press and hold the contact's name that you want to mute. Select Manage group from the context menu. Scroll down to find the notifications settings. Toggle off the notifications options.

Activate Smart Notifications to stay informed about direct interactions in a Skype group chat, such as mentions and replies, without being overwhelmed.

You can only let your allowed contacts reach you if you receive unwanted contact requests or messages on Skype. The procedure for muting on mobile and computer devices is similar, with only a slight variation in one of the steps. We use Windows 11 in this guide. Here's how to adjust your privacy settings for a more controlled experience:

Log in to your Skype account. Click the three dots next to your profile. Click Settings. On a mobile phone, tap your profile picture in the upper-left corner of the screen to open Settings. Click Privacy settings. Turn on the Only allow Skype calls from contacts to ring on this device option.

Bonus: How to mute your microphone and adjust volume during a one-to-one Skype call

When you're in an urgent situation, mute your microphone during the call. You can hear the person you called, but that person can't hear you. The muting process is the same across all versions of Skype, whether you're a desktop or mobile phone user. We use Windows 11 in this guide.

Open Skype. Click the microphone icon to mute the call when you're in a conversation. If you want to unmute, click the icon again.

Rather than completely muting the call, adjust the volume:

Select the upward-pointing chevron symbol (an arrow-like icon) next to the microphone icon. Adjust the call volume by moving the slider left or right.

Getting smart with Skype

Managing your Skype notifications improves your online communication experience. Whether it's blocking notifications from a contact, muting group chat alerts, or ensuring only known connections reach you, these steps offer you control and peace. These methods are consistent across various devices, making it easy to apply them whether you use Skype on a Chromebook, iOS, Android, or both.