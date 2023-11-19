Like Mad Men, BlackBerrys, and Nickleback, Skype was a huge deal in 2009. So much so that Microsoft paid $8.5 billion for the company. This may seem like an interesting, though ultimately irrelevant, lead-in to our main topic, but Microsoft owns Skype.

You can't delete your Skype account without getting rid of your Microsoft account, which (unlike throwing out your old BlackBerry handset) could cause some practical problems. This article shows you how to get rid of Skype and suggests less drastic solutions.

What is Skype, and why delete it?

Skype lets you communicate with people around the world using the internet on mobile, computer, or tablet. Skype was the go-to software for video calling and low-cost international voice calls before Zoom, WhatsApp, and Google Meet took center stage.

Perhaps you want to delete your Skype account because you no longer use it. However, if it's linked to an active Microsoft account. This is like demolishing your house because you rarely go into the basement.

Getting rid of Skype without deleting your Microsoft account

Whatever the reason you want to delete Skype, here are some solutions that don't involve deleting your Microsoft account.

Remove Skype from your devices

Skype is a Microsoft product that's a standalone app outside Office 365. That means you can remove the application from your PC, Mac, smartphone, or top-end Android tablet without deleting your Microsoft account. This is the perfect solution to free up space on your device or clean up your desktop or smartphone display.

If you get calls or messages that you don't want, it's easy to block Skype contacts.

Right click the contact (tap and hold on mobile). Select View Profile. Scroll down and click or tap the Block contact option. Close

Stop appearing in search results and suggestions

Turn off your Skype ID discovery if you get spam calls or are concerned about your online privacy. Couple this with removing the app from your device, and you've as good as deleted Skype.

In a web browser, navigate to your Skype profile. Scroll down to Profile Settings. Clear the Appear in search results and suggestions checkbox.

Cancel your Skype subscription

Skype subscribers pay a regular fee for minutes that can be used to call mobiles and landlines. If you no longer need this service and that's why you want to delete Skype, canceling your subscription is straightforward.

How to delete your Microsoft account

Deleting a Microsoft account can have consequences, depending on how important the associated tools are to you and the data stored in a Microsoft cloud. If you delete your account, you can't access Office, OneDrive, Outlook, Xbox, and more. Perhaps most importantly, you lose access to files, photos, contacts, and emails. If you only use the account for Skype, it's no big deal to delete it.

Navigate to the Microsoft Close my account page. Sign in to the account your Skype account is linked to. You are asked to verify your identity. You're taken to the account closure page. It's worth reading this page and taking a moment to make sure you don't need the account. Use the drop-down menu and select a 30-day or 60-day grace period. If you change your mind during this time, you can log back in and pick up where you left off. Click Next. You're asked to confirm that you understand that you'll lose access to various tools and services. Tick each of the boxes. Select the reason you want to close the account from the drop-down box. Click Mark account for closure. A message confirms the date your Microsoft (and, by extension, your Skype) account will be closed.

To reopen your Microsoft account before the grace period is over, follow these steps:

Go to your account and sign in with your email and password. You'll receive and enter a security code. This verifies your identity and prevents unauthorized access to your account. After entering the code, your account is reopened.

Is Skype due for a comeback?

Skype may have slipped down the list of preferred personal VoIP communication platforms. If that's why you're deleting your account, you may want to hold off a bit. Although it has become less popular in recent years, Skype still attracts 38 million daily users and is being regularly updated.

In February 2023, Microsoft announced Bing AI Chat, an AI chatbot that rivals ChatGPT. Unlike GPT, Bing Chat can search the web and is fully integrated with Skype. In a time when the fight for AI dominance between Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google continues to alter the digital landscape, Skype may have its day again.