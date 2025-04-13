Skype officially dies on May 5th. Microsoft plans to retire it in favor of Microsoft Teams (free). The legacy Skype left behind is a special one. It was one of the first platforms to adopt global communications, allowing us to communicate worldwide freely. Even if Skype's popularity fell behind in the last few years, it is still considered an excellent telecommunications platform that's easily accessible, whether you own a promising Samsung flagship or a budget device. Our list highlights the best Skype replacements worth using over Microsoft Teams.

Honorable mention: FaceTime

If you are primarily an Apple user, FaceTime is a decent Skype replacement for video calling. FaceTime has exceptional video and voice calling quality and is simple to initiate. The issue with recommending FaceTime as a complete replacement is due to the restrictions, mainly on platform availability, and trying to set up FaceTime calls across Android and PC requires a workaround. Still, FaceTime is worth checking out if you already have an iPad or iPhone.

7 Line

A famed messaging app in Thailand and Japan