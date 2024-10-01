Skullcandy Push Active $40 $80 Save $40 The Skullcandy Push Active wireless earbuds are made for outdoor active use, whether playing sports, biking, or any other activity, all thanks to the ear hangers that keep these buds secure. $40 at Amazon

If you are on the hunt for some incredibly affordable wireless earbuds that are superb for use during outdoor activities, then look no further than Skullcandy's Push Active wireless earbuds. They typically retail for $80, but today, you can snag a pair for $40, which is 50% off the retail price. Thanks to the ear hangers built into these buds, you won't have to worry about them falling out of your ears during strenuous activities like working out or participating in extreme sports. So, if you are looking for some of the best wireless earbuds to wear during your next workout without breaking the bank, the Push Active are an excellent choice.

What's great about the Skullcandy Push Active wireless earbuds

Source: Skullcandy

As mentioned above, they are made for sports and other physical activities thanks to their ear hangers. They also offer excellent range, with users claiming 20 meters, which is good news since you won't have to worry about Bluetooth dropouts while out and about. Then you have the 44 hour battery life, which means you can easily go all day without a charge, almost two. Heck, even if you lose them, Skullcandy has included support with the Tile app so you can find your lost buds. Plus, there is the Skull-iQ app, which makes it easy to use voice commands for your assistant of choice. For $40, that's a lot of features you'd expect to find in a more expensive pair of wireless buds.

So, when you think about it, the Skullcandy Push Active wireless earbuds could be your perfect pair of buds for the outdoors. Not only are they incredibly affordable at 50% off, which means it won't be the end of the world to put them through a ton of abuse, but they sound good, are comfortable thanks to the ear hangers that allow them to stay in your ears, and the long battery life ensures they will power through your next outdoor adventure, just remember to bring your favorite fitness tracker to ensure your activities are logged.