You used to have to spend a fortune just to get a pair of wireless earbuds with great quality audio and lots of features. But times have changed and there are a lot of great affordable wireless earbuds out there that won't cost you an arm and leg. Of course, if you're looking for something even cheaper, we've got just the thing for you with these Skullcandy wireless earbuds that are now 50% off, coming in at just $39.66, making them an absolute steal.

What's great about the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear wireless earbuds?

So, the first thing that you should probably know about these wireless earbuds is that you can expect a fantastic audio experience with dynamic sound and impressive bass that will leave you feeling fully immersed in your music. Of course, everyone has their own preferred way of listening to their tunes, so Skullcandy has its own app called Skull-iQ that allows users to tweak the experience to their needs.

In addition to the above, you'll also get impressive battery life with up to nine hours of use from a single charge, and 33 hours of additional power from the provided charging case. If you're ever running low on power, you can always top up quickly with ten minutes of charging providing up to two hours of listening time. Plus, you can always stay in control of the music with the capacitive touch controls featured on each earbud.

And if you want to go completely hands-free, you can always use voice commands to control media playback or get help from Amazon's digital assistant Alexa. You can also really let loose thanks to the device's IP55-rating, which provides protection from moisture and dust. But what really puts these over the top is the fantastic discount that drops them to their lowest price ever, coming in at just $39.66. So grab them while you can, because this deal won't last long.