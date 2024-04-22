Skullcandy Rail In-Ear Wireless Earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 A great pair of earbuds that produce big sound and offer impressive ANC. Right now, you can score this fantastic pair of earbuds for 50% off, so get them while you can. $50 at Amazon

Chances are, if you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds, you've seen the wide array of options out there. While you can spend a lot of money to get some of the best wireless earbuds out there, that isn't really necessary anymore, as there are plenty of great affordable options out there too.

These Skullcandy Rail ANC earbuds are going to be a fantastic option if you're looking for big sound and powerful ANC on the cheap. While they are normally priced at $100, they can now be had for far less, with a 50% discount that drops them down to just $50 for a limited time.

What's great about the Skullcandy Rail In-Ear wireless earbuds?

The first thing that you'll probably notice about these earbuds is that they offer impressive sound and great ANC. The brand is using its best driver yet to produce excellent sound with deep bass and a wide range. In addition, the earbuds can be customized to your listening style using the Skull-iQ App, which is a great perk if you like to fine tune your listening experience. The ANC can also be customized, with the option of full cancelation or allowing ambient sound to flow in, so you can stay connected with the outside world.

When in use, you can expect to get about seven hours of battery from the earbuds, and an additional 20 hours from the charging case. Best of all, you'll get fast charging abilities that will let you charge up the earbuds for 10 minutes to get get two hours of use. The earbuds also make it seamless to use across devices thanks to multipoint pairing, which allows users to keep the device paired to two different devices, without the need for re-pairing when moving from one to another.

Overall, these are a fantastic pair of earbuds that offer a lot of bang for the buck. Just remember to get them while they are on sale because, at this price, this deal won't last long. Of course, if you want a little more sound, you can always check out our headphone recommendations as well.