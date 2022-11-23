Skullcandy Indy $50 $130 Save $80 The Skullcandy Indy ANC offer a well-rounded package: The popular V-shaped sound signature, a modern design, and ANC. At the stellar $50 discounted price, it is the ideal true-wireless to get on a budget. $50 at Amazon

Skullcandy has made a name for itself selling some of the most fashionable headphones on the market, often at a slightly steep price. The brand's Indy ANC earbuds offer everything one could ask of true wireless earbuds — five hours of battery life which extends to 19 hours with the charging case with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on, and a stylish design with ear gels for a secure fit. The Skullcandy Indy has a $130 MSRP, but it is down to an all-time low price of $50 this Black Friday.

Skullcandy's claimed battery life sees an improvement if you leave ANC switched off. Without ANC, you can get as much as nine hours on a single charge with the buds, while the charging case can add up to 23 hours of playback time. If you leave ANC on, though, it can be a great way to block out disturbing sounds like the dull hum of an air conditioner or the sounds of conversation in your surroundings. The buds also come with fast charging support, promising to deliver two hours of playback after just 10 minutes of being hooked up to a charger.

Why should you buy this product?

The Skullcandy Indy ANC aren't aimed at the discerning audiophile. Their V-shaped sound signature is mostly for the masses and those who enjoy bass-heavy electronic music, hip-hop, and the latest pop tracks. In my experience with other Skullcandy products, the bass gets boomy, often steamrolling the mid-range frequencies in the process. So bear that in mind before you pull the trigger on this steal deal. You can, however, customize the listening experience to a certain degree using the Skullcandy app.

The Indy ANC are fashionable earbuds that you can use on the regular, even during intense activity. Besides the three sizes of ear tips, Skullcandy includes two different sizes of ear gels, which are like winged tips to ensure a more secure fit. And, if you ever lose the charging case, finding it should be relatively easy thanks to the built-in Tile technology.

For the deal price of $50, these headphones are recommended if you’re looking for affordable wireless ANC earphones. Just make sure you are comfortable with the signature Skullcandy sound.

The discount is available on the Chill Gray color variant and the True Black. If you prefer a different design and don't mind spending a little more, there are plenty of other wireless headphone deals this Black Friday.