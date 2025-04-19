Skullcandy Ecobuds $15 $40 Save $25 An affordable pair of earbuds that delivers when it comes to audio performance and features. It's not going to be for everyone, but those who need something cheap will appreciate this deal. Grab a pair now for just $15. $15 at Amazon

While there are some excellent wireless earbuds on the market, sometimes you just want a cheap pair that you don't have to worry about losing. Of course, even cheap wireless earbuds aren't all that affordable anymore, with most of our top recommendations costing $80 or more.

With that said, it's always about finding the sweet spot, because if you go too cheap you'll be sacrificing too much, which could make the earbuds not even worth buying. Luckily, we've managed to find a sweet deal on a top-rated pair of earbuds that are now down to just $15 for a limited time.

What's great about these Skullcandy Ecobuds?

The Skullcandy Ecobuds are a unique product from the brand, highlighting its eco-conscious efforts. The earbuds are made from 65% recycled plastics, with packaging that is 100% recyclable. But perhaps most important is that these earbuds also sounds pretty good, while also offering good comfort for hours of listening.

There's also some customization available, with the earbuds offering three different EQ settings. Furthermore, you also get protection from the elements thanks to its IPX4 rating. This means you can expect the earbuds to be able to handle some light moisture directed towards them, whether that's from rain or sweat from an intense workout.

You get eight hours of use from a single charge, and what makes these earbuds a bit different from others is that the case doesn't come with a battery. Now, that might be a deal-breaker for some, but the brand tackles this problem with a clever workaround: with a built-in USB-C cable that allows you to charge from your phone.

The great part is that a quick ten-minute charge can get you two hours of listening time. Again, this isn't going to be for everyone, but being able to charge from your phone is a pretty clever way to get around not having a charging case. Most importantly, the discounted price should really be a huge factor here, with a steep discount that drops it down to just $15.

For the most part, this is a no-brainer. If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds, the Skullcandy Ecobuds are going to be it. So grab a pair, maybe even two, while this deal's still live.