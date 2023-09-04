Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a smartphone with the ability to play games, stream, and level up your productivity with its ability to split your tasks in half on two different screens. There are minor upgrades from its predecessor, but with a $300 price drop for the first time, it's a phone worth checking out. $1500 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a foldable smartphone that brings users back to the old-school days of flip phones, with swanky specs that make sure you know it’s different. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the many Samsung phones you can buy, but unlike others out there, this one is a premium choice that has slightly different tweaks than its predecessor, the Fold 4.

If you’ve been looking for a smartphone that folds, a tablet you can easily carry anywhere, or simply want an upgrade from an older device, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great option to look at with its first price drop to $1,500.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is worth buying

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a phone ideal for someone who’s a multi-tasker or looking for a larger screen. With a 7.6-inch OLED screen, a 2176 x 1812-pixel resolution, and a thinner body at 13mm closed, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can expand to visually display your favorite content and slim down to a simple size that will fit in your pocket. Plus, if one-handed scrolling is preferred, then the 6.2-inch cover display will still keep you connected to smaller tasks.

The difference between the Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 4 is minor; the Galaxy Z Fold 5 no longer has a gap between both sides of the phone when it’s shut. The thinness of the phone also means you’ll be able to keep it protected with a Galaxy Z Fold 5 phone case without it getting too thick for your pocket, but the design overall is nearly identical.

For more productivity and accessibility, the Z Fold 5 works with a S Pen Fold Edition or S Pen Pro, which you’ll need to buy separately. It's not compatible with the main display, but given how narrow the outer screen is, there wouldn't be much room to write or sketch anyway. This folding phone is water-resistant to up to 5 feet of water — still no dust/sand resistance for obvious reasons — and has a preinstalled internal screen protector so that you won't need to immediately run out and buy one before you open and set up your phone.

As for storage, it comes in two sizes, 256GB and 512GB (the 512GB version is $120 more), and it doesn’t allow for microSD storage expansion. However, even with the smallest storage available, you should be able to store documents and videos easily. Depending on your style, you can grab this Galaxy Z Fold 5 in three colors: phantom black, cream, and icy blue.

Saving $300 on a premium smartphone such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 while on sale is a great option for anyone interested in something new. And while you’re picking this smartphone up, check out these Galaxy Z Fold 5 accessories, too.