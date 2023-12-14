Summary Google Pixel Buds Pro are highly ranked noise-canceling earbuds that have improved since their debut, with added features like spatial audio and Conversation Detection.

The new Quick Phrases feature allows users to quickly answer or decline calls by speaking commands, without tapping the earbuds or using "Hey, Google." It currently supports six languages.

Quick Phrases requires pairing the earbuds with a Pixel 6 or newer device, and only one Google Assistant language can be selected. It makes receiving calls easier, but accidental call pickups may occur.

While not the best, the Google Pixel Buds Pro still ranks high in our list of favorite noise-canceling earbuds worth your money. Google's fourth earphones are significantly better than its previous offerings and have only improved since their debut in July 2022. In the 1.5 years they have been on the market, the earbuds have received several major updates, adding new features like spatial audio, Conversation Detection, and more. Google's flagship earbuds are now getting even better with support for Google Assistant Quick Phrases.

With this feature, you can quickly answer or decline a call while using your Pixel Buds Pro by saying "Answer" or "Decline" without tapping the earbuds, picking up your phone, or having to say "Hey, Google." Quick Phrases on Pixel Buds Pro supports six languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. Google is also working on adding support for more languages.

You must pair the earbuds with a Pixel 6 or newer device to use the feature, so if you use the flagship Pixel Buds with a non-Pixel phone, you are out of luck. It also requires you to have only one Google Assistant language selected. While not significant, if you receive a lot of calls during the day and use the Pixel Buds Pro, Quick Phrases will make your life a bit easier.

In its announcement, Google says it is working on expanding Quick Phrases to "other Assistant capabilities that are currently available on the Google Pixel 6 and later." On Pixel phones, you can mute or snooze an alarm by saying "stop" or "snooze" without having to say "Hey Google" first. To enable Quick Phrases, jump into Google Assistant settings > Quick Phrases and enable the feature for incoming calls. If the option to enable the feature is missing, you might have to wait a few more days for the rollout to complete.

Do note that your Pixel Buds Pro may accidentally pick up or reject a call if they hear terms similar to "answer" or "decline." Google's support page highlights the possibility of other voices saying "answer" can lead to an incoming call being picked up.

Besides Pixel phones, Quick Phrases support in Google Assistant is available on the Nest Hub Max. In fact, it supports up to eight Quick Phrases, two more than Pixel phones. Google was spotted working on custom quick phrases, too, but the feature never saw the light of the day.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro already stand out with their Google Assistant integration. You can invoke the voice assistant by saying "Hey Google" while wearing them. Even better, you can use the Pixel Buds Pro to translate conversations in real-time and translate or transcribe audio.