The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of our favorite phones, and it only got better in recent months thanks to three big feature drops that came as part of Android 13. With its predecessor waiting to be released in the fall, Prime Day 2023 sees the Pixel 7 Pro at its lowest price yet — $650, which is $250 off with no strings attached. At that price, it's almost down to the Pixel 7's MSRP, which is $600.

Why the Pixel 7 Pro is worth its money

Let's be real here: I am one of those people who say that the Pixel 7 Pro isn't worth its price, with the Pixel 7 offering much of the same experience at a lower price. For most people, a telephoto zoom camera, a 120Hz screen, and a bigger footprint aren't worth paying a premium of $300 — you can literally get a great budget phone with the money you'd save when opting for the cheaper model. Prime Day 2023 changes this equation, though.

With the current discount, the Pixel 7 Pro is only $50 more than what the Pixel 7 cost at launch. This little increase in price gives you a phone that is almost all better all around than the Pixel 7, with the aforementioned upgrades suddenly appearing in a whole different light. The only downside you need to consider when comparing the Pixel 7 to the Pixel 7 Pro is the latter's bigger footprint and curved screen, making it hard to use one-handed.

If you need extra storage, you'll be happy to learn that the 256GB model of the Pixel 7 Pro is also discounted by $250, costing only $750 rather than $1,000 for Prime Day 2023.

At the same time, you'll need to keep in mind that the Pixel 7 is down to $500 for Prime Day (a price it has carried for a while now, which is why we're not including it in our best Google deals roundup this year). That means there is now effectively a $150 gap between the entry-level variants of the two phones. Depending on your budget, the Pixel 7 could still be a better value than the Pixel 7 Pro.

If you want to save even more money, you might also be interested in the Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deal. The phone was just launched in May this year and is already the same price as what its predecessor launched at.