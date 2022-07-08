Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 devices are still the only watches running Wear OS 3, but that doesn't mean they're the only Wear OS watches worth buying; there are plenty of great smartwatches still rocking older builds. Case in point: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 has great hardware and an update to Wear OS 3 on the horizon, and right now, it's cheaper than it's ever been at $222, a $73 discount.

Aside from the now out-of-date software, there's not much to complain about in the Gen 6. It has Snapdragon's Wear 4100+ chipset paired with a full gig of RAM, so it's got the horsepower for quick performance. Its 1.28-inch display packs a sharp 326 pixels per inch. Skagen says the watch's 310mAh battery should last more than 24 hours between charges, and that it can charge from empty to 80 percent in an hour with the included magnetic charger.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 — $73 off

$222 at Amazon

Even without Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 can deliver notifications, track your activity, and tell the time just fine. It's got sensors to monitor the quality of your sleep, your heart rate, and your blood oxygen saturation levels, too, offering a relatively robust health tracking experience. It's also got access to both the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use your voice assistant of choice.

A price of $222 marks the steepest discount the watch has seen yet. This isn't officially a Prime Day deal, so you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage — though, considering there are already tons of Prime-exclusive deals available with many more to come, now might be a good time to sign up anyway.