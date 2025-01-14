Summary Android Auto users are facing UI issues when using the SiriusXM app.

Android Auto is just one of those things that you can't live without once you start using it. And while most things just work, allowing you to connect your phone and get instant access to all your apps for a seamless experience, sometimes, things don't work as smoothly as they should. A prime example of this is the SiriusXM app, which has suffered from many complaints over the past few updates.

And while some of those issues can be overlooked, Android Auto users have been in a bit of a bind since the menu system for SiriusXM app is for the most part broken, making it difficult to access parts of the service. Luckily, a fix is on the way, which will hopefully arrive in the next couple of weeks.

The good news is that a fix is coming soon

Users have been suffering from the inability to fully access the menu for some months now, but it looks like there's now light at the end of the tunnel, as Google has chimed in, vowing that the issue will be fixed with a future update (via TechIssuesToday).

This should come as a relief for Android Auto users that rely on SiriusXM. As far as when users should see this fix, well, Google has shared that it will arrive with the next update of Android Auto, which will come in as version 13.4. The brand was clear that this update would arrive to users in the next couple of weeks.

Once users update to this version of Android Auto, it should fix the SiriusXM problem. Of course, we'll have to wait and see if this really does address the issue. Something like this can be crippling to a service, especially if subscribers are paying for it and are relying on it to work day in and day out.

So if you've been experiencing this issue, just be patient, as it won't be long before a fix is on the way. Let us know if you've been dealing with this issue. Or have you just moved on to a new service in order to avoid this problem?