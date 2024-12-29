Consumerism loves rivalry, and nothing proves it more than the endless Android versus iPhone debate. It's fueled by flashy ads, clever marketing, and the constant temptation to upgrade. Both brands want you to pick a side and lock yourself into their ecosystem for life. It's working. Maybe you're guilty of scoffing when someone pulls out their Android to snap pictures at a party or thought an iPhone user was stuck up when holding their overpriced status symbol.

It's part of a game in which you didn't realize you were playing a role. For some of us, it's interesting to sit on the sidelines. Why must we choose which phone is best when we can enjoy the best of both worlds? For me, I find a balance for a wholesome experience. Here's how I do it with Google Assistant and Siri.

What balancing Google Assistant and Siri means

Siri rests my hands, but Google Assistant is smarter

When most people think about balance, they picture an equal or perfect split. That isn't quite it. It's allocating your resources in the right ratio that gets the job done. In this case, it's understanding when Siri or Google Assistant is the best fit for a task. Both are among the most popular virtual assistants, each with many strengths.

When you have two phones, a short attention span, and too much data to handle, you want a way to divide and conquer. The iPhone 11 isn't my primary phone, but it's easier to handle all communications with Siri in one place. It's an indispensable piece of Apple's ecosystem, and it keeps things simple. It's responsive when I need it because I can't get used to iOS's gesture-based navigation system. At least with Android, you can choose if you'd rather have buttons.

Siri offers a way to bypass that. I use my voice to set reminders, make calls, and send quick texts across WhatsApp, iMessage, and other apps. On the other hand, Google's solution is the more expansive helper. I use my Realme 12+ 5G as my work phone, for typing and drafting on the go, and for gaming. It is messy with tasks, and there's a lot of information to manage. I often need a reliable source to make contributions in moments like that.

Being integrated with Gemini, Google Assistant gives real-time and updated information across the system. I tested it on my iOS 18 and Android 14 phones several times. One of those times, I asked Siri and Google Assistant what the latest version of Android is. Siri responded with Android 13, adding that the most stable version is Android 9. Google Assistant correctly said Android 15.

Both virtual assistants can mix up information. Still, you want the one that's closest to accurate most of the time. Siri tends to pull web results from the internet to answer queries. Because it doesn't always provide direct answers, you must decide the answer based on those results. Meanwhile, Google Assistant answers based on its knowledge base and taps into Gemini AI to provide more contextually relevant responses.

Google Assistant takes me home, but Siri is versatile

To each strength is a shortcoming

In navigation, I prefer asking Google Assistant to open Google Maps and give me directions rather than dealing with Siri. When I say, "Hey Google, take me home," it opens the map to get me on my way. Even while driving, I can get directions, check live traffic conditions, adjust my route, and use offline maps. I can't trust Siri to do all that because it can direct you to places far off from where you intended, sometimes on another continent, if you aren't careful.

It's annoying when Siri doesn't prioritize nearby options like Google Maps. However, it works with third-party apps, including Google Maps, Waze, and Pandora. You can launch your preferred navigation map using a command. This feature was introduced in 2019 on iOS 13. It's useful for anyone who likes using Google Maps on their iPhone. With iOS 18, it sounds even more natural.