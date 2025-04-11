Summary Long-awaited Siri upgrades are finally expected this fall.

Siri is set to improve with onscreen awareness and personal suggestions.

Apple has failed to show how Apple Intelligence adds to the iPhone 16.

It's difficult to imagine a worse service rollout than Apple's launch of Apple Intelligence. After promoting the iPhone 16 series heavily on the promise of Apple Intelligence, the company then delayed its release. A small batch of features arrived in October 2024, with another update in December, but the bulk of what was promised for Siri is still missing.

We've heard (via MacRumors) that the long-awaited Siri update will launch this fall, despite previous reports that it would be delayed until 2026. The update will bring several key enhancements to Siri. It will be able to track your correspondence and photos, learning about your day to give you suggestions. Siri will also gain onscreen awareness, so you can ask it to complete tasks based on what it sees. Apple also plans for Siri to handle its version of cross-app actions, allowing you to give Siri a single query that interacts with multiple apps to complete a task. It’ll be welcomed by users who bought an iPhone 16 on the promise of AI.

