Modern gaming has become an expensive hobby, with the rise of microtransactions, downloadable content (DLC), and expansion packs putting a serious dent in players' wallets. The Sims 4, EA's popular life simulation game, has become the poster child for cash-grab monetization strategies in the gaming industry. As the franchise prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary on February 4th and The Sims 4 nears its 10th year, fans continue to express frustration over broken game mechanics and lingering bugs in the base game.

EA confirmed it will not release the long-requested Sims 5 but will develop "Project Rene," a next-generation Sims experience. Meanwhile, the company is experimenting with a new mobile game for the franchise, sparking interest in how it will perform on Android gaming phones. Despite the game's steep costs and persistent technical issues, fans remain loyal. Whether this stems from corporate greed or consumer-driven demand, players recognize that much of modern gaming focuses more on maximizing profit than delivering games that work.

The history of The Sims 4 shows the problem with modern gaming

How EA turned an iconic franchise into a cash cow

When The Sims 4 launched in 2014, it introduced improved AI and customization for Sims, enhanced building tools, and a visual overhaul. Players criticized it for lacking beloved features from The Sims 3 and launching with numerous bugs that disrupted gameplay.

Leaked screenshots, concept videos, and project code revealed that EA didn't originally intend for The Sims 4 to be a traditional experience like The Sims 3. Instead, EA planned a massive multiplayer online (MMO) game called The Sims Olympus. EA began developing The Sims Olympus in 2008, the same year they shut down servers of The Sims Online, a financial disaster.

Video and computer games are growing increasingly reliant on remote servers and the implementation of Digital Rights Management (DRM) to function properly. When these measures fail, consumers are left with an unplayable experience. In these cases, the consumer should have the right to expect a full refund, whether the game was purchased in physical or digital form. — 2013 SimCity Petition

One year before launch, EA scrapped The Sims Olympus following backlash to another EA game, SimCity 2013. Players couldn't play the game at launch because EA's servers collapsed under the strain. The game required a constant internet connection, even in single-player mode, which outraged players who wanted offline PC games.

Tens of thousands of gamers responded by petitioning the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the White House. They demanded "an industry-wide return policy for video games that rely on remote servers and DRM to function properly."

Source: Simtropolis

EA's rush to strip MMO features from The Sims Olympus and rework it left The Sims 4 game bare-bones on launch, missing critical features, and full of bugs. To compensate for the incomplete release, EA reintroduced content through paid expansion packs, which sparked the ongoing controversy over the game's DLC. At first, expansion packs were a way for EA to make up for rushing their game to market.

EA's monetization model exploits its most loyal fans

Players pay more and get less with every new DLC