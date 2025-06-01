If you use an Android phone, you use a Google account. Unless you use a 'deGoogled' tablet or smartphone, or install a custom ROM without Google's services. A Google account is the gateway to accessing apps on the Play Store, along with Google's other services, such as Drive, Maps, and Photos. Since these services store sensitive data, it's vital to protect your account from hackers.

The internet is a dangerous place, and compromised accounts aren't rare. Still, there are steps you can take to ensure your account remains safe. I've followed these steps for over a decade, and they're effective. They're also simple, so anyone can follow them to safeguard their data.

6 Use a strong password coupled with a password manager

Change your passwords frequently, too

A strong password is the first step to ensure your account is difficult to hack. If hackers employ a brute force attack to gain access to your account, a long and complex password takes effort to crack. So, use a password with several different characters. For instance, use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Don't use easily guessable details, such as your name, date of birth, or pet's name.

Along with a complex password, use a unique one for all your accounts. This way, you won't compromise all your accounts if one account is hacked. If it's difficult to set and remember a long, unique password for each of your accounts, use a password manager. Don't use Google's password manager to store your Google account password, as you can't access it if your account is compromised.