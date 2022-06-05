For 6 years, Slovakian developer Tibor Kaputa has been the driving force behind Simple Mobile Tools — a suite of 22 basic Android apps, most of them free, produced in an open-source manner that present themselves as unobtrusive yet customizable. There are no ads and, if you're against data harvesters, these apps are a great alternative to what Google or your OEM provides. Kaputa does have plans for a more ambitious open-source hardware project, but in the meantime, he's celebrating SMT's launch anniversary today with his traditional annual sale on its Pro apps.

In order to rationalize continued development, SMT offers paid versions for six of its free apps. The difference between them is that the free versions aren't updated often and lack many new features as seen on the paid ones such SVG support on Simple Draw Pro and batch file renaming on Simple File Manager Pro. Kaputa works on SMT full-time with one assistant developer and a community of translators and other helpers, so the income is crucial.

They don't cost much most days — they're all under $1.50 — but every June 5th, the Pro apps become free to download. So, if you're interested, take advantage while you can and download them through the links below.

If you do feel just a little guilty about your downloading spree, there is the Simple Thank You app that remains at its price of $1.29 today. This app enables universal one-touch color theming for all SMT apps on your phone. You can also make a one-time or recurring donations directly to Simple Mobile Tools.