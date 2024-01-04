You've probably heard about Simple Mobile Apps' recent purchase by Zipoapps, a company known for ruining the apps it buys. On the Play Store, Simple Gallery's review ratings have plummeted from a respectable 4.5 down to 2.1; people are not pleased with all of the new monetization. It's a shame because apps like Simple Gallery can be really handy when the majority of options are filled with subscriptions and in-app purchases, going the extra mile to keep our photos, videos, GIFs, and albums secure and organized under the watchful eye of a respectable open-source platform.

But as luck would have it, the Play Store still offers several great alternative gallery apps that really hit the spot and embrace the open-source spirit we all loved from Simple Mobile TOols before its purchase. We've gathered our favorites here for your perusal, apps that put the user first. Let's dig in.

1 Aves Gallery

Close

In-app purchases ❌️ None Subscription ❌️ None ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date Dec 21, 2021

Aves Gallery focuses on the fundamental purpose of a gallery app: to manage your image and video files in a way that makes your life easier. It achieves this through an intuitive interface and a keen eye on your metadata, managing and categorizing your stuff until it's neat and tidy.

You open the app and instantly have access to a summary menu of all your image files, be they JPEGs, PNGs, GIFS, SVGs, or even the tricky stuff like motion photos and 360° videos. Aves Gallery also provides a handy menu for locating specific file categories, identifying them by name, type, age, and size. I'd say Aves makes a pretty good impression upon startup and more than encourages you to stick around with its substantial features and useful settings.

2 Gallery Vault

Close

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.99 - $48.99 per item Subscription ✔️ Yes ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date Aug 4, 2012

Gallery Vault is an app that embraces encrypting your photos with heavy levels of security and locking them down behind a password checkpoint. The app has no image or video files upon installation; you have to add them manually, keeping them secured in a digital vault. You can also download content straight from other apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, which is great for preservation.

Gallery Vault can also open a webpage for any URL you have copied to your clipboard, which was an unexpected but useful feature when looking to grab a couple of images for easy storage. Gallery Vault is interesting to explore and includes a ton of cool features for file sharing. If you're a security enthusiast, you'll feel right at home.

3 Gallery

Close

In-app purchases ❌️ None Subscription ❌️ None ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date Feb 21, 2019

Gallery is a good allrounder image storage app, providing a lot of features you’ll see spread across other services, but all in one place. You get the standard image and video sorting folders, with substantial photo editing tools and SD card support. But you also get tools for making Instagram-style collages and stories, as well as a password-protected vault for your private content.

What Gallery lacks in an interesting name, it makes up for with plentiful features and settings, an intuitive interface design, and an impressive level of complexity for such a small download.

4 Piktures

Close

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.99 - $10.00 per item Subscription ✔️ Yes ChromeOS support ❌️ None Publish date Jul 15, 2014

Piktures is a gallery app with an impressive reach that is compatible with several great services like Dropbox and Google Drive. Presentation-wise, Piktures is fairly standard, with different folders for all your image and video file types and a suite of extensive editing settings to get creative with. Piktures offers the best interface of all the gallery apps on our list, hands-down. The smooth swipe between the options and settings pages works swimmingly and doesn't slow down.

Piktures also offers a secure folder option, although the app does stress that any files kept in this folder must be exported before you delete the app, or they'll be lost forever. If you prefer a slick, optimized gallery app with nothing unnecessary, I'd recommend this one.

5 F-Stop

Close

In-app purchases ✔️ $0.99 - $12.99 per item Subscription ✔️ Yes ChromeOS support ✔️ Yes Publish date Jul 16, 2012

F-Stop is a gallery app that feels a bit more insular, focused on replacing your standard gallery app with something new and improved. Upon installation, the app presents a slew of options for sorting, categorizing, editing, and generally managing your image and video files, with an uncomplicated interface that feels easy to navigate without being a hassle. The app has a feature that shows where certain photos and videos were taken on a map, with options to change what type of map you're looking at, which is pretty cool.

You also have the option to create nested folders for some added organizational complexity. F-Stop is a decent replacement for your native gallery app, especially if you're looking for somewhere to store and edit content for social media.

Get the picture

It's hard to believe that Simple Mobile Tool actually planned to make its own phone model at one point, given how quickly things have unraveled in recent months. While the old Simple Gallery app will be missed, it's nice to know that we still have a huge library of exemplary apps designed to fill the hole it left behind. While it sucks that you have to keep your guard up when it comes to services as simple as a gallery app, especially when they handle content that can be precious, it is necessary. So here's hoping everyone found a new gallery app to fill the recent void Simple Gallery left behind.