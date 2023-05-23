Amazon Silk is an efficient web browser designed specifically for Amazon Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming devices, and Echo Show devices. Silk is a cloud-based browser that processes some of its data on Amazon's servers, which can improve performance on devices with limited resources. The browser is also designed to be power-efficient, making it ideal for devices like the Kindle Fire, which has less processing power and memory than other tablets.

With its numerous features and capabilities, Amazon's Silk Browser offers users a versatile browsing experience. In this article, we'll explore some essential tips and tricks to help you get the most out of Amazon's Silk browser, specifically for Fire TV and Kindle Fire devices. Whether you're a new user or a seasoned Silk veteran, these tips and tricks will help you navigate the browser with ease and improve your browsing experience.

Whether you're using Silk on your Kindle Fire or your favorite Fire TV device, there are some handy tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of your browsing experience. From customizing the browser’s text size to requesting desktop sites, we've got you covered. So, let's dive in and see just what this browser can do.

1. Customize the privacy and security

When you're browsing the internet, it's important to think about your privacy and security. Luckily, Silk has some useful options that you can customize to make sure your browsing experience is safe and secure. Just go to the "Privacy and Security" option in Settings to tweak the browser to your liking.

On Fire TV, you can toggle on/off safe browsing, do not track, HTTPS, and secure DNS. If you choose to enable DNS, you can use your own service or choose one of the custom options like Cloudflare, OpenDNS, or Google. On Kindle devices, you can also toggle on/off Bing suggested searches and customized recommendations.

2. Enable reading view

If you're someone who loves to read articles or blog posts online, you know how frustrating it can be when the page is cluttered with distractions. Luckily, the Silk browser has a feature called Reading View that can help make your reading experience more enjoyable. This feature is only available on Kindle Fire devices (not Fire TV), but it's worth using if you have one.

To enable Reading View, open a webpage and look for the "Show in Reading View" option at the bottom of the page. Tapping this area will magically transform the page into a clean and clutter-free format that's easy on the eyes. If you want to take your online reading to the next level, this is definitely a handy feature.

3. Enable and customize peak row

If you're someone who frequently uses the Silk browser on a Fire TV device, you'll be happy to know that you can enable and customize the peak row to make accessing your favorite sites even easier. By sharing your Silk browsing data on the Fire TV home screen, you can populate tiles in the "My Stuff" section so that you can see your bookmarks, most visited sites, and last visited sites.

To enable and customize the peak row, open the browser and select the menu icon on the navigation bar. From there, select "Peak Row" and enable/disable the options you want. Keep in mind that it may take a few hours for your data to sync before it is visible on the Fire TV home screen. With this feature, you'll have quick and easy access to your favorite sites without having to open the browser.

4. Use private browsing

If you value your privacy while browsing the web, you'll be happy to know that the Silk browser has a private browsing mode that allows you to browse without leaving any traces. This mode is great for keeping your browsing history private or if you're using someone else's device. When you're in private browsing mode, pages will be removed from your browsing history after you close the tab, but any files you download or bookmarks you create will be kept.

It's important to note that your activity might still be visible to your ISP or the websites you visit (including those affiliated with Amazon). To use private browsing mode on Fire TV, simply select the "Enter Private Browsing" icon on the navigation bar. On Kindle Fire, tap the three dots in the right corner and select "New Private Tab." When you're ready to exit private browsing mode, just go back to the icon or three dots and select "Exit Private Browsing" on Fire TV or "View Regular Tabs" on Kindle Fire.

5. Request desktop sites

Have you ever tried to view a website on your Fire TV or Kindle Fire, only to find that the mobile version of the site doesn't have all the features you need? If so, you'll be happy to know that Silk conveniently lets you view the desktop version of a website. This is especially useful when you're trying to access a site that has a lot of content or features that are only available on the desktop version.

To use this feature on Fire TV, simply open a webpage and select the "Request desktop sites" icon in the navigation bar. On Kindle Fire, tap the three dots in the right corner and select "Desktop Site." When you're ready to go back to the default view, just go back to the icon and select "Request default sites" on Fire TV or "Mobile" on Kindle Fire.

6. Enable parental controls

If you have children who use your Fire TV or Kindle Fire device, enabling parental controls on the Silk browser can help ensure that they only access appropriate content. On Fire TV, you can turn on "PIN protect Silk app" and "Safe search" by going into the Settings menu and selecting "Parental Controls." PIN protection requires a pin to launch Silk, while safe search filters adult web content when searching from Silk's menu or the browser's control bar. It's important to note that enabling safe search does not filter adult content when searching on a website.

While Kindle Fire doesn't have options specifically in the Silk browser, you can set up parental controls and child profiles on an Amazon Fire tablet to restrict content, set usage limits, and customize the experience for each child. This includes setting up a web filter to block inappropriate websites in Silk.

8. Change text size

Have you ever found yourself struggling to read small text on a website? Or maybe you feel like the text is just too large. If so, you'll be happy to know that you can easily adjust the text size to make reading more comfortable. To change the text size on Fire TV, select the "Menu" icon in the navigation bar, then go to "Settings," and select "Accessibility." From there, you can move the slider left (smaller) or right (larger) to select a comfortable text size.

Similarly, on Kindle Fire, tap the three dots in the right corner, select "Settings," then "Accessibility," and adjust the slider to your desired text size. This feature is especially helpful for those with visual impairments or anyone who would like to customize their reading experience in Silk. Everyone has different needs, so having the ability to adjust the text size and color can make reading more comfortable.

9. Customize the menu

The menu icon on the navigation bar is something you'll use frequently for navigating and customizing the browser. Luckily, on Fire TV, you can customize the menu to fit your needs. This allows you to enable or disable features such as "Your Most Visited," "Your Bookmarks," and "Trending Videos" and arrange them in the order you prefer. To customize it, simply select the "Menu" icon in the navigation bar and then select "Customize the menu."

From there, you can enable or disable the desired options above and arrange them in the order you prefer. Keep in mind that this feature is not available on Kindle Fire devices. By customizing the menu, you can streamline your browsing experience and access the features that matter most to you.

10. Customize your navigation method

Navigating the Silk browser on Fire TV can be done using either spatial or cursor navigation, and the choice is yours. Spatial navigation means you can move the selection up, down, left, or right, while cursor navigation uses an on-screen cursor that you move with the Fire TV remote.

To customize your navigation method, select "Cursor Navigation" in the navigation bar, and then choose either "Spatial Navigation" or "Cursor Navigation." Additionally, you can adjust the cursor speed and page scrolling speed by selecting "Cursor Speed" from the Silk menu. The default speed is medium, but you can change it to your liking.

11. View your most visited websites

If you're someone who frequently visits the same websites, you'll be happy to know that you can easily access your most visited sites in Silk. By default, the top row of the menu on Fire TV displays the most visited sites, but you have the option to customize this feature to better suit your needs. Additionally, you can clear your browsing history, most visited sites, and currently open webpages by selecting the "Clear History" option at the beginning of the most visited row. This can be done for all history or just the past 24 hours.

On Kindle Fire, you can enable the "Most Visited" section on the Home tab by opening a new tab or tapping the "Home" icon on the navigation bar. From there, tap the gear icon above the search bar and make sure "Most Visited" is toggled on. This will display a row of your most visited sites on the Home tab, making it easy to access your favorite websites.

12. Send feedback

As with any product or service, it's important for users to provide feedback to help improve the user experience. Fortunately, Silk makes it easy to voice your opinions or report bugs. On Fire TV, simply select "Send feedback" from the menu, where you can choose from pre-selected options or enter your own custom feedback. You can even scan a QR code on your phone or send an email if typing on the Fire TV isn't ideal.

On Kindle Fire, tap the three dots in the right corner and select "Send Feedback." From there, you can enter your feedback, choose whether to include the URL of the current page and select a category. Providing feedback is a great way to help Amazon improve Silk, making it an even better tool for your browsing needs.

Get your Silk on!

Amazon's Silk Browser packs a powerful punch for Fire TV and Kindle Fire users, providing optimized performance and an energy-efficient design. With the tips and tricks outlined above, you can customize your browsing experience and make the most of Silk's many features. Additionally, if you want to download Android apps but don't have access to the Google Play Store, Silk provides a solution. By enabling "install unknown apps" in your device settings, you can download and install Android apps without having the Google Play Store installed. With its many capabilities and adaptability, Silk truly provides a seamless browsing experience for Amazon device users.

What's your favorite tip or trick for using the Silk browser on your Fire TV or Kindle Fire? Share your thoughts in the comments below.