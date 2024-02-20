The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are probably the best Android watches you can invest money in. Aside from the advanced capabilities, such as tracking your health metrics, controlling media from your wrist, and using navigation from your wrist, one of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series' primary features is to notify you of incoming calls and texts.

When you pair your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with your latest Samsung phone, you receive a notification on both devices. This can be annoying, as your phone and watch light up and vibrate or ring at the same time. To fix this, this guide shows you how to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and receive notifications discreetly.

How can I silence my Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

There are different ways to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which involves turning on silent mode on your watch and smartphone. The method mentioned below also applies to older Samsung Galaxy watches, including the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Wear OS also has a feature that silences the notifications on your watch when using your phone. Let's look at each method to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Turn on silent mode using the Quick Settings on your watch

You can turn on silent mode on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 from Quick Settings. Here's how to do it:

Wake up your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings panel. Look for the Sound icon. Tapping once on the Sound icon activates vibrate mode, tapping again mutes the sound, and tapping again turns on the sound. When you select Sound, you get sound for all notifications, calls, and alerts. Close When you select Vibrate, the watch only vibrates to notify you about calls and other alerts. Close When you select Mute, there aren't any sounds or vibrations for notifications. Close

This is the easiest way to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or the Watch 6 Classic without touching your smartphone.

Silence your Galaxy Watch 6 via the Settings menu

You can also go into the Settings menu of your watch to silence it. Here's how to do it:

Wake up your Galaxy Watch 6 and swipe up from the homepage to access the home screen. Locate the Settings app icon and tap it. Close Scroll down and tap Sounds and Vibration. Close Go to the Sounds and vibration section to find the Sound, Vibrate, and Mute options. Choose the Mute option to silence your Galaxy Watch 6. Close There are other options, especially if you choose the Vibrate mode, such as setting the vibration intensity for calls, notifications, and the system.

Turn on the Do Not Disturb mode

You can also activate the Do Not Disturb mode on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which you can access by following these steps:

Swipe down from the homepage to access the Quick Settings panel. Tap the icon with a line inside a circle to activate the Do Not Disturb mode. Close

When this mode is turned on, it turns off the vibration and mutes incoming calls and notifications. Alarms still ring even after the Do Not Disturb mode is turned on.

Choose Theater or Sleep mode to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

If you want to go beyond the Do Not Disturb mode, you can use multiple modes within the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. These two options are the Theater mode and the Sleep mode. Here's how to turn them on:

Wake up your Samsung Galaxy Watch and swipe up to access the home screen. Locate the Settings app icon and tap it. Close Scroll down and tap Modes. Close Choose either the Theater or Sleep mode. Close

The difference between Theater and Sleep modes is that in Sleep mode, apart from automatically turning on Do Not Disturb mode, this mode deactivates the Always On Display and the Raise to Wake features.

The Theater mode is stricter than both Do Not Disturb and Sleep modes because the Theater mode mutes incoming calls, notifications, alarms, system tones, and timers, as well as the Raise to Wake and Always on Display features.

Silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 when you are using your phone

Wear OS offers a cool option that automatically mutes notifications on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 when you use your phone and wear the watch on your wrist. Here's how to turn on this option:

Launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Ensure that your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is paired with your phone. Go to Watch settings. Tap Notifications. Close Tap Show phone notifications on watch. Close Choose Show alerts when phone not in use. When your phone is in use, you don't receive notifications on your watch, and vice versa. You'll find more options under Advanced notification settings. Close

The Advanced notification settings include:

New notification indicator on the watch face

Read notifications aloud

Show the details of new notifications

Turn on the screen of your watch when you receive a notification

Auto turn on watch notifications for new phone apps

Keep notifications at bay when you are relaxing

The above methods give you different options to silence your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. These smartwatches aren't only meant to let you respond to messages and make or answer calls from your wrist. They also feature a host of sensors to track your health metrics. You can use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to track your sleep, measure your body composition, measure your ECG and heart rate, and track your workout data.

Besides this, you can install apps on your Galaxy Watch 6, both first-party and third-party, to get more things done. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 at the Unpacked event in August, and we compiled all the details you should check out about the upcoming Samsung wearable.