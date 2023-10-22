If you're like us, you love your Google Pixel Watch 2. It got a few upgrades since its predecessor, packing in upgrades that excite us all. Google improved the notifications, including better text-to-speech support and more safety features compared to the previous Google Pixel Watch. It's sleek and stylish, but sometimes, you want peace and quiet, perhaps while in a meeting or trying to relax.

If you recently got your hands on a Pixel Watch, you might want to pair your Pixel Watch 2 with a phone for better control of notifications and other features. Setting it up is easy. Here's how to silence your wearable, no matter which Pixel watch you own.

How to turn on Do Not Disturb on Pixel Watch 2

Silencing notifications on your Google Pixel Watch 2 is a breeze with Do Not Disturb. It is the simplest way to silence your watch. When you turn it on, your watch stops vibrating and making sounds for all notifications except alarms and timers. However, you can allow calls from certain contacts or repeat callers. You might know the DND mode on your Android phone. Follow these simple steps for your watch.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen. This displays your Quick Settings. Look for the DND icon, a circle with a horizontal line in it, and tap it. 2 Images Close When the DND mode is active, the icon appears on the watch face screen at the bottom.

Bedtime mode on the phone lets you activate Do Not Disturb. When syncing bedtime mode with the watch, this setting is disregarded and the phone is always pushed into Do Not Disturb.

Block notifications from certain apps

This is a more selective way to silence your watch. You can choose which apps you want to receive notifications from and which ones you want to block. This way, you still get important alerts from some apps while ignoring others. First, ensure your Pixel Watch 2 is paired with your phone. Then, install the Google Pixel Watch app if you don't have it, and here's what you do next.

Open the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone. Inside the app, navigate to the Settings section. Tap Notifications to enter the Notification Management screen. 2 Images Close Select watch or phone apps and turn on or off notifications from each one.

Theater mode on Pixel Watch 2

Theater mode prevents the screen from waking up when tilted or touched, and your watch doesn't buzz for notifications. Your watch goes into a low-power state, where the screen stays dark and silent until you press the power button or double-tap the screen. To activate Theater mode, here's what you'll do.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen. This displays the Quick Settings of your watch. Look for the Theater mode icon to the right and tap it. 2 Images Close When Theater mode is active, the icon appears on the watch face screen.

You can use Theater mode while enjoying your favorite movie or in a similar place where you don't want your watch to light up or make noise. You'll still receive notifications that don't appear on the screen or vibrate your wrist.

Setting up Bedtime mode

When it's time to wind down, your Pixel Watch 2's Bedtime mode steps in as your sleep-friendly assistant. Activating this mode silences notifications, ensuring your sleep remains uninterrupted by buzzing or beeping. It's like a DND feature tailored specifically for bedtime hours.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to wake it. Swipe down from the top of the screen to see the Quick Settings of your watch. Look for the Bedtime mode icon, which looks like a moon with stars, and tap it. 2 Images Close Swipe down and tap the checkmark. Close The icon appears on the watch face screen indicating that Bedtime mode is active.

Your Pixel Watch 2 becomes your sleep guardian, letting you enjoy your well-deserved rest without digital disruptions.

Using voice commands to silence your smartwatch

If you want your watch to be silent at certain times, the Pixel Watch 2 has you covered! For example, you can ask Google Assistant to "quiet my watch until my next meeting," and Theater mode activates during your event. It's like having your own personal assistant, ensuring that your watch fits into your schedule and provides you with a hassle-free experience!

Stop the Pixel Watch from muting notifications on your phone

Sometimes, when you're wearing the watch, the audible notifications on your phone are muted. Although you might find this useful, if you want to turn off that setting and allow your phone to make audible notifications even while wearing the watch, do it from the Google Pixel Watch app. On the app, go to Notifications and then navigate to the Mute notifications section. Then, uncheck Phone and mute notifications. This simple technique keeps your phone's notifications on your wrist, keeping you connected.