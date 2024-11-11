Key Takeaways Signal users can now create shareable links to initiate group calls without the need to create a group chat.

Encrypted and secure messaging is something we've come to expect from most major messaging apps now, though one app out there is regarded as the most secure out of the bunch. Signal, the messaging app that includes functionality like self-destructing messages, an option to edit messages, chat backups, group chats, username identification instead of phone numbers, and more, is fully open source with its code available on GitHub.

In a bid to make the app more attractive to those looking for a new group conference/call solution, the platform is now adding shareable meeting links — Signal is calling these Call Links. The feature is similar to WhatsApp and Apple's FaceTime implementation. Users will be able to create a meeting link that can be shared with anyone on Signal, allowing them to join your audio or video call with one tap.

Previously, to initiate a call with multiple participants on Signal, the host would need to create a new group, add all participants to it and start the call that way. The new Call Link method essentially makes the process of having to create a new group exclusively for initiating a call redundant. Call Links can be shared outside of Signal, though, as expected, users joining the call would need an active Signal account.

To create a call link, head to the Calls section in the bottom panel and you'll see a new Create a Call Link option right at the top. You'll then be able to give your call a title and toggle admin approval on/off. Call Links are now live on Signal for Android, iOS and Desktop.

Emoji reactions and a dedicated raise hand button are here too

Additionally, Call Links are reusable, which is a huge boon for teams using the platform for their weekly check-ins. Call hosts will have the option to remove participants from their meetings with an option to block users to prevent them from joining in the future. Signal's max capacity for group calls is capped at 50 participants. It's worth noting that Call Links have been available in beta for the past month.

Elsewhere, participants in calls should now be able to use a Google Meet-like raise hand button to signal the speaker about their intention to speak. Emoji reactions are also making their way to Signal call, allowing you to express yourself without having to type or speak out.