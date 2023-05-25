There are a ton of encrypted apps to choose from today, with Signal ranking among the best in the business. The app has sustained itself in the midst of rival apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and others, mostly due to its extensive privacy-focused functionality. These feature additions haven't stopped the app's developers from implementing changes to the messaging app, such as decoupling SMS functionality or adding visual updates like Stories. The app now includes the ability to cloak its existence on your phone, replacing its app icon and name on your home screen.

As illustrated below, the feature currently appears under Settings > Appearance > App Icons, provided you're on Signal for Android version 6.21.3. The ability to change app icons is nothing new for Android users, particularly for those accustomed to custom ROMs and launchers. Regardless, letting Signal users change the app icon/name directly from the app's settings certainly cuts down a few steps. While there are only four alternate name and icon options in the form of News, Notes, Weather, and Waves, we hope Signal will offer a larger collection of icons somewhere down the line.

2 Images

Close

As noted in the description of the app icon section in settings, switching to completely different visuals for the app does nothing to change the way notifications are displayed, though. These will still always show up with the Signal name and icon. To properly hide the app on your device, you would need to turn off notifications, arguably defeating the purpose of an instant messaging app.

The feature is rolling out to all Signal users on the Google Play Store. As always, you can download Signal 6.21.3 APK directly from the developer's page or the ever-reliable APKMirror. Customized app icons are currently limited to Signal users on Android, with no word on if or when their iOS/iPadOS counterparts will get it.

Signal is clearly targeting the security through obscurity angle with its latest feature addition, as changing the app icon and name to something generic like Weather or News draws less attention. This can prove to be quite a useful safeguard for people who use sensitive communication apps on shared phones or tablets, but is far from truly secure. As for those who don't need to change the name or icon, there are a handful of alternative Signal icons to choose from.

Thanks: Nick