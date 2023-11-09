Summary Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messenger, is addressing user concerns by testing a username feature to enhance anonymity. The testing will identify potential issues before a mass release.

While Signal may not be as widely known as instant messengers like WhatsApp, the end-to-end encrypted messenger remains one of the most secure in its class. Additionally, it’s operated by a non-profit, and the open-source software is still entirely free to use. That being said, some of Signal’s features have been questioned by users who want anonymity while using the messenger. One of these is the use of full names and phone numbers across the platform, rather than usernames — but Signal might be close to resolving this long-standing issue.

In an update posted on the community page on Nov. 8, Signal confirmed that it’s been working on making usernames a feature of the instant messenger. Now, it’s beginning to test it among a select group of volunteers to work out any bugs. The Signal team noted that it wants to identify issues under the hood that could cause user experience problems, like repeated crashing. It’s welcoming users to a Staging environment, essentially serving as the build where new features — such as usernames — can be tried out before debuting to the masses. The Signal team said it expects the environment to be subject to frequent changes as development continues.

In addition to the username feature, Signal has made other UX improvements as of late that boost its competitive edge in a crowded end-to-end encrypted messenger market. In July 2023, message scheduling was rolled out, a feature that has notably been available on competitor services. The option initially debuted for Android users, and it pulled from Telegram’s message scheduling feature in terms of look and feel. In June 2023, Signal launched text formatting in messages, yet another feature that has started to be seen on other messaging services. This allows users to italicize, bold, and strikethrough text in ongoing conversations. There is also now the option to cut and copy text for quicker messaging.

While some of these updates have helped Signal keep pace with its competitors, privacy alone doesn’t seem to be enough to draw in new users. With alternatives like WhatsApp and Messenger also offering end-to-end encryption for security, many people see no reason to pivot from the platform they’re already using. Existing users, however, seem to be appreciative of Signal’s ongoing efforts to make privacy and security paramount. If Signal can sustain its existing userbase through these updates while rolling out UX features that rival competitors, it may be able to stay afloat. The messenger might not have the flashiness and appeal of similar Meta services, but it’s hard to put a price on privacy in the digital era.