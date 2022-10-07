Signal is one of the best messaging apps you can have on your phone. It's particularly great because it's not associated with a big tech company, features end-to-end encryption, and includes a host of features focusing on security and privacy — ensuring messages are read only by the sending and receiving parties and not by anyone else. So, of course, it needs to have stories, like almost every other social media service. And this feature is now rolling out to beta users.

As confirmed by Signal on its Community forums, Stories are now rolling out to beta testers. We knew about this feature all the way back in March, but this is the first time we can use it. They'll work similarly to how they do on other social media apps — you can upload an image, a video, or text to your stories, and it'll be visible to your contacts for the next 24 hours.

They can be shared with all your contacts, with any of your groups, or with a small subset of your chosen contacts. If you share a story in a group, anyone in that group will be able to share, react, or reply to your story — the same goes for stories you share widely with your contacts.

Aside from the groups, this implementation is identical to WhatsApp's, where they're called statuses rather than stories. It makes sense since they're both primarily messaging apps rather than social media services. There's one key difference, though. If you don't want stories or anything to do with them, Signal will not force them on you. You can go to Settings and disable them altogether, removing your ability to post them and preventing you from seeing other people's stories.

If you want to check them out, make sure you're enrolled in Signal's beta program, and download the latest beta version of the app.