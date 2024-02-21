Summary Signal now offers usernames to keep phone numbers private, making it more secure to connect with others.

Users can easily create and share their unique usernames, without revealing their phone numbers.

While still in beta, the feature will soon be available to all Signal users.

Signal used to make users sign up with their phone numbers, which they then had to share to message others. It wasn't the smartest move, considering the privacy and hacking nightmares it stirred up. In response, Signal started testing usernames late last year as a more secure way to communicate. Now, the service is rolling out this feature to provide a private way to connect without plastering your digits all over the place.

Signal is rolling out usernames in beta for the time being, and once it's out for everyone, your phone number will be incognito by default in the app, unless someone's already got it saved in their contacts. If you set up a username, it won't show up on your profile or in your chats.

To create a username, just head over to the Settings menu and tap "Profile." Signal notes that usernames have to include two numbers at the end to keep them "egalitarian and to minimize spoofing." Once you've got that unique username, you can share it via a QR code or link that leads people straight to your username in the app. And if someone wants to message you, they can simply type your username into the chat bar.

Close

You still need to link your account to a regular phone number upon signing up. Even if you create a username, your profile name is still what people will see on your profile—no usernames are exposed. Unless you've shared your username, the people you message won't have a clue about it. If someone's looking to slide into your Signal DMs, they better come armed with your exact username because Signal keeps no searchable username directory.

Signal usernames aren't your typical social media handles. According to the company, they're not logins or handles that define you in the app. They're just a handy way to connect with others while keeping your phone number private.

By the way, you're not stuck with one username on Signal forever. You can switch it up whenever the mood strikes. But if you do, someone else could snatch up your old moniker. While usernames are still in beta mode, the feature is set to hit everyone's Signal in the next few weeks.

With this username update, you get the option to make yourself untraceable by phone number—just hit up Settings > Privacy > Phone Number > Who can find me by my number and set it to Nobody. And if someone doesn't have your number saved yet, it stays incognito. But if you're feeling bold and want to change that, just go to your settings, tap on Privacy > Phone Number > Who can see my number, and make your desired adjustments.

Related WhatsApp introduces usernames days after Signal Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Platforms like Telegram have been offering the username feature for ages. Even though Signal is like the gold standard for top-notch security, being one of the best encrypted messaging apps out there, it's fashionably late to the username party. Meanwhile, there are hints that WhatsApp might be cooking up something similar. That said, Meta remains mum about future plans, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled.