Signal's privacy-first focus is perhaps its biggest selling point, and it's probably the best end-to-end encrypted messaging app out there. But while messages between Signal users are as private as it gets, the app also supports SMS, which is not a secure standard. Signal has announced that it's removing support for the dated, ancient standard from its app — so if you were using Signal as your main SMS app, you should start looking for a switch or go back to the default SMS app on your phone.

Signal published a detailed blog post outlining its plans to phase out SMS support from its Android app, as well as the reason why it's doing that. Basically, the app has no way of protecting SMS messages the same way it protects Signal messages, which are end-to-end encrypted. SMS are plain-text messages sent as-is, leaking metadata left and right in transit all while leaving records at your mobile network provider, Signal explains.

Among other reasons the company is citing, Signal also reports that people can get unknowingly billed for SMS messages if they're not aware they're messaging someone using SMS texts rather than Signal messages. Finally, it's a move that ultimately helps Signal streamline its user experience. The blog post also says that the removal of SMS will allow for the addition of other features down the road, such as usernames — you might be able to finally use a username on Signal rather than having to hand everyone your phone number.

Many people, however, have different opinions on the matter. A lot of Twitter users have left angry replies to Signal's announcement tweet, saying that the fact that Signal was a one-stop shop for SMS and end-to-end encrypted messages was a selling point that boosted adoption of the app. That might be true to a certain extent, but we'd argue Signal ultimately made the right call.

Competitors like WhatsApp and Telegram are doing amazingly well without SMS support. And really, no one should be using SMS in the first place if it can be avoided. If you really need to, you should do it through Google Messages anyway — unless the person you're messaging has an iPhone, chances are your texts will be transferred as RCS messages, which are actually secure.

There's no timeline for when Signal will cut off SMS support, but it says you have "several months" before the feature is actually removed, so you have plenty of time to back up and export your messages.