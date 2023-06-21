Although the instant messaging space is dominated by the likes of Telegram and WhatsApp, Signal has built up a dedicated fanbase thanks to its focus on privacy. Its developers are almost constantly updating the app with new utilities like icons for disguise, and today, we're getting another patch with new tools. The latest beta build now includes the ability to format text to make messages more expressive and clearer than every before.

The primary objective of a messaging app is to serve as a mode of expression. Usually, most texters rely on a combination of words and emoji, with the latter serving as a supplement for the tone one would use in a spoken conversation. However, formatting options for the text itself — think italics — can help the reader place emphasis on specific words or other elements of a message. The latest beta update to Signal introduces a few new formatting options.

4 Images

Close

You can make italicize or bold text for additional emphasis, while formating content as monospace is perfect for any coder sharing something technical that may be confused as a part of the main sentence. Signal also allows strikethrough formatting to redact incorrect information and to make corrections to previously-sent messages. Lastly, there’s a new spoiler effect when you don’t want to reveal juicy plot details from the next Marvel movie to any one group chat participants who haven't watched it yet.

These new options show up when you select text after typing. The pop-up menu now has options to Cut, Copy, Bold, Italic, and Strikethrough text you’re typing out. An option to obfuscate the text and avoid giving out spoilers is available in the three-dot overflow button.

These text formatting options are rolling out as a part of the latest Signal beta update on the Google Play Store. If you aren't part of the beta program, you can try your luck at joining through this link, or wait for the features to hit stable builds, presumably sometime in the coming weeks.

Thanks: Nick