Snapchat's disappearing Stories have proven so successful, that it seems like everyone and their mother has tried to copy them: Twitter, WhatsApp, Google, ... Venmo? These popular self-destructing messages seem increasingly irresistible to developers, and now a new teardown suggests that the secure Signal messaging app will be among the next to join this club.

The team over at XDA did an APK teardown of the app's latest release, and are seeing signals (see what we did there?) that there's work in progress towards adding some sort of self-deleting stories to the feature list. While the official name of the functionality still looks TBD, based on the limited information available, it appears it will work very similarly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

You’ll have the option to allow specific individuals or groups to view stories. Viewers will be able to react directly with emoji, or respond through messages of their own, and the app will notify you as these come in. If you just don't care what people think, there should also be the option to disable reactions/responses altogether.

Users should be able to include text or URLs in a story, and a counter will show how many people have viewed it before it disappears — which will happen after 24 hours. All of this appears to be totally optional, with the ability to turn these stories off completely if you so choose.

Signal's take on Stories isn't actually up and running yet, so specific functionality may be different in the final product — when, and if, that goes live. To try this out sooner than later, you might consider joining the Signal beta program, as it will likely be tested out there before being widely released.

