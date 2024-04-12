Summary Signal is rolling out a new way to keep track of contacts through its beta.

Beta users can save custom names and notes for contacts, even those that are not in their phone book.

While not the most exciting update, this feature can be helpful for users keeping track of friends using usernames.

Signal is one of the best encrypted messaging apps that you can use in 2024. While it isn't the most robust app on the market, it keeps things simple and secure by offering end-to-end encryption for chats and voice calls. Of course, if you're the type that's a bit of a skeptic, you can always do a little snooping yourself, since the source code for the app and the server are available openly on GitHub.

Related 8 best encrypted messaging apps Protect your conversations from prying eyes

With that said, you are going to get a pretty barebones experience when compared to WhatsApp and Telegram, but Signal does add some options from time to time to bring a little excitement to its user base. The brand announced through its official X (formerly Twitter) account that users will now be able to save custom names with people they are chatting with. Users will now also be able to jot down custom notes as well, and this even applies to people that aren't in your contacts.

Of course, there is one important detail about this update, and it's that this feature will only be available for those that are participating in the beta. If you're curious about this new feature, and can't wait until it rolls out to the public, you can always join the beta by visiting the Signal beta sign up page that's on the Google Play Store. Once you've registered to become a tester, you will be able to download the latest beta version of the app.

If you're on a PC using Windows or macOS, you're going to need to download the beta directly from the Signal beta page. Linux users can also participate, and there's a special set of instructions on that page as well. Unfortunately, iOS users are going to be out of luck, as the beta is not currently open to any users. But if you signed up for the beta in the past and were accepted, then you should see this update roll out in the near future.

This isn't the most exciting update or feature that we've seen from a secure messaging app, but then again, Signal isn't really known for a lot of flashy features. Of course, this new beta feature comes at a great time, and it could help users keep track of friends and other people who are now just using a username, which was just recently rolled out. If you've ever been curious to try Signal, now's going to be a great time.