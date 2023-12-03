One of the best things about Netflix is that it supports numerous platforms, including mobile, desktop, Chromebooks, and gaming consoles. Over the years, you may have logged in to your Netflix account on multiple devices, which you might not recognize anymore.

With Netflix cracking down on users sharing their passwords with friends and charging people extra for sharing their profiles, it's a good idea to remove those devices and start anew. Here's how to sign out of Netflix on all of your devices.

Log out of your Netflix account on all your devices

You can log out of your Netflix account on all your devices using your mobile or desktop devices. We mention the steps to do so for both these device categories.

How to sign out of Netflix on all devices using its web app

The easiest way to log out of your Netflix account on all devices is by using its web app on a desktop device. Whether you use Windows, macOS, Linux, or a Chromebook, these steps work on all platforms.

Launch a browser on your desktop, visit Netflix, and log in with your account credentials. Click the profile icon in the upper-right corner and click to open the Account settings. In the Security & Privacy section, click the Sign out of all devices option. Click the Sign Out button to confirm the operation.

How to sign out of Netflix on all devices on Android and iPhone

Netflix offers the same app experience for Android and iOS operating systems. No matter whether you use an iPhone or Android, use the steps below to sign out of Netflix on all devices using your smartphone.

Launch the Netflix app on your iPhone and tap the My Netflix menu in the lower-right corner. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open the Account settings. Close Scroll down to the Security & Privacy settings section and tap the Sign out of all devices setting. Tap the Sign Out button to confirm. Close

Now that you have signed out of Netflix on all your devices, change your Netflix password so no one can log in to your Netflix account without your permission. Changing the password is paramount as Netflix doesn't support 2FA, so anyone with your old password can access your account.

