Amazon Fire TV is one of the most affordable and best streaming devices you can buy. You can use the Amazon Fire TV to turn your regular TV or external display into a Smart TV and stream your favorite content to your heart's desire.

While the Amazon Fire TV offers a vast selection of apps, there are still some apps you won't find on Amazon Appstore. However, you can sideload apps on your Amazon Fire TV. In this guide, we show you the best ways to sideload an application to an Amazon Fire TV.

Install missing applications on Amazon Fire TV

With each update, Amazon makes it harder to sideload apps on its Fire TV devices. While the process is technically complex, it's not impossible.

This guide describes two methods to help you sideload apps on Amazon Fire TV devices. The first method requires a computer. The second method doesn't require an additional device.

Previously, you could use the Apps2Fire app on your Android device to sideload apps on Fire TV. However, the app hasn't been updated in a while and doesn't support the latest Android versions.

How to sideload apps on an Amazon Fire TV using ADB

Since the Fire TV operating system is based on Android, you can use the Android Debug Bridge or ADB to sideload apps. Not all apps will perform ideally on the Fire TV, so check an app's compatibility before wasting time and energy installing it on your Fire TV device.

Set up Amazon Fire TV for sideloading apps

Before you can sideload apps on Amazon Fire TV, activate ADB debugging on your Fire TV.

Turn on your Amazon Fire TV and navigate to Settings. Click to open the My Fire TV settings page. Go to the About section, select your device name, and click seven times to display the developer options. While you are in the About menu, choose the Network option and note the IP address. You'll use it later to run ADB commands wirelessly on your Fire TV. Press the back button to go back, and click Developer Options. Select the ADB Debugging option and click once to turn it on.

Use ADB to sideload apps on an Amazon Fire TV device

After activating ADB debugging on your Android Fire TV, you'll download the latest version of Android SDK Platform-Tools on your computer. There's no need to install ADB on your computer for sideloading apps, as you can use the Platform-Tools folder to execute the commands.

Remember to download the app's APK on your computer. We recommend using any trusted Google Play Store alternative, like APKMirror, to download the APK.

We use a Mac to demonstrate the steps, but you can use any Windows or Linux computer. The only difference is that on macOS, you'll add ./ before running any ADB commands.

Launch Terminal on Mac (Command Prompt in Windows), type cd followed by a space, and add the path to your Android SDK Platform-Tools folder. Drag and drop the folder in Terminal to add its path. Type the ./adb connect command, press the spacebar, and enter the IP address you copied. Add :5555 at the end of the IP address and press Enter. Type ./adb install command, and enter the file path for the APK you want to install by dragging the APK file in the Terminal. Press Enter to run the command. Terminal shows a Performing Streamed Install message. It means that the app is being installed on your Android Fire TV. After the installation finishes, you'll see a Success message in the Terminal.

As the screenshot shows, we have successfully installed the Brave browser on our Amazon Fire TV.

How to sideload applications on an Amazon Fire TV using Downloader

The Downloader app allows you to download files from the internet on your Fire TV. You can also use it to download and install APK files on your Amazon Fire TV.

Launch the App Store on your Amazon Fire TV and search for Downloader. Install the app on your Fire TV and grant it the necessary permissions. Go to Settings > Developer Options > Install Unknown Apps, and choose Downloader. Click once with your Fire TV remote to turn it on. Go back to your app library and launch the Downloader app. Use the search window to search the app you want to install or type the link to its APK file. Download the APK on your Fire TV. When the app finishes downloading, it opens the installation page. Click the Install button to install the app. Follow the on-screen process to install the apps. As you can see, we have successfully sideloaded Kodi on our Fire TV.

Bypass Amazon restrictions and install any app on your Fire TV

When you follow the above steps correctly, you can sideload any app on your Amazon Fire TV device. Before you go, check out our guide on the best tips and tricks for Amazon Fire TV to get the most out of your streaming device.